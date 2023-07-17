News you can trust since 1873
Predicted Scottish Premiership table decides if Hearts and Hibs can challenge Rangers and Celtic - gallery

Hearts and Hibs finished fourth and fifth in the Premiership last season, but how do the experts think they will fare this time out?

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 17th Jul 2023, 18:00 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 18:28 BST

Heart of Midlothian and Hibernian kick off their Scottish Premiership campaigns in less than three weeks with both clubs busy in their pre-season preparations as the days count down. Hearts travel to St Johnstone to begin their season on Saturday, August 5 at 3pm while Hibs fans will have to wait until Sunday, August 6 to see their side in action when St Mirren come calling to Easter Road.

Both Edinburgh clubs will be looking to improve on their fourth and fifth-place finishes last time out but can the sides rival the likes of Aberdeen, Celtic and Rangers? The Edinburgh Evening News looks at the Scottish Premiership winner odds to see how the table may pan out.

Scottish Premiership winner odds - 1000/1

1. 12th - Dundee United

Scottish Premiership winner odds - 1000/1 Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

Scottish Premiership winner odds - 1000/1

2. 11 - Ross County

Scottish Premiership winner odds - 1000/1 Photo: SNS Group

Scottish Premiership winner odds - 750/1

3. 10 - St Johnstone

Scottish Premiership winner odds - 750/1 Photo: Getty Images

Scottish Premiership winner odds - 750/1

4. 9 - Livingston

Scottish Premiership winner odds - 750/1 Photo: SNS Group

