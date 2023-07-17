Predicted Scottish Premiership table decides if Hearts and Hibs can challenge Rangers and Celtic - gallery
Hearts and Hibs finished fourth and fifth in the Premiership last season, but how do the experts think they will fare this time out?
Heart of Midlothian and Hibernian kick off their Scottish Premiership campaigns in less than three weeks with both clubs busy in their pre-season preparations as the days count down. Hearts travel to St Johnstone to begin their season on Saturday, August 5 at 3pm while Hibs fans will have to wait until Sunday, August 6 to see their side in action when St Mirren come calling to Easter Road.
Both Edinburgh clubs will be looking to improve on their fourth and fifth-place finishes last time out but can the sides rival the likes of Aberdeen, Celtic and Rangers? The Edinburgh Evening News looks at the Scottish Premiership winner odds to see how the table may pan out.