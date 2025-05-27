Derek McInnes’ Hearts reign will get underway in the group stage of the Premier Sports Cup.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts will discover what lies in wait for them as they embark on one potential route to silverware under new manager Derek McInnes next season.

The former Kilmarnock and Aberdeen boss was officially confirmed as permanent successor to Neil Critchley last week and his Tynecastle reign will get underway in July as his side kickstart their preparations for the 2025/26 season. A first competitive fixture under McInnes will come in the group stage of the Premier Sports Cup as Hearts look to improve on an underwhelming performance in last season’s competition as their run came to an end with a disappointing 2-0 defeat at the hands of eventual Championship winners Falkirk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But what do we know about next season’s Premier Sports Cup and when will Hearts discover who they will face in the group stage of the competition?

When is the Premier Sports Cup group stage draw?

The draw will take place at 1pm on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

Where can the Premier Sports Cup draw be viewed?

The draw will be screened live on Premier Sports 1 or 2. It has also been confirmed the draw is to be shown on the Premier Sports website, Premier Sports app and also on the SPFL YouTube channel.

Which teams are involved in the Premier Sports Cup group stages draw?

Craig Gordon is still making great saves for Hearts at the age of 41. | SNS Group

Pot 1: St Mirren, Hearts, Motherwell, Kilmarnock, Dundee, Ross County, St Johnstone, Falkirk

Pot 2: Livingston, Ayr United, Partick Thistle, Raith Rovers, Greenock Morton, Dunfermline Athletic, Queen’s Park, Airdrieonians

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pot 3: Hamilton Academical, Arbroath, Cove Rangers, Queen of the South, Stenhousemuir, Alloa Athletic, Kelty Hearts, Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Pot 4: Montrose, Annan Athletic, Dumbarton, Peterhead, East Fife, Edinburgh City, Elgin City, Spartans

Pot 5: Stirling Albion, Clyde, Stranraer, Forfar Athletic, Bonnyrigg Rose, East Kilbride, Brora Rangers, TBD

How does the Premier Sports Cup group stages draw work?

One team from each pot is put into one of eight groups, labelled A to H. The team that finished top of each pool progresses to the last 16. They will be joined by Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Dundee United and Aberdeen as they have earned a later entry after securing a place in European competition. The three best group runners-up will also advance to the knock-out stages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When are the Premier Sports Cup group stages played?

Matchday one: Weekend of July 12/13 Matchday two: Midweek of July 15/16 Matchday three: Weekend of July 19/20 Matchday four: Midweek of July 22/23 Matchday five: Weekend of July 26/27.

Your next Hearts read: Lawrence Shankland's Hearts contract talks and the key positions Derek McInnes is targeting in transfer window