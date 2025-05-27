How to watch Premier Sports Cup group stage draw for free and TV details as Hearts enter tournament
Hearts will discover what lies in wait for them as they embark on one potential route to silverware under new manager Derek McInnes next season.
The former Kilmarnock and Aberdeen boss was officially confirmed as permanent successor to Neil Critchley last week and his Tynecastle reign will get underway in July as his side kickstart their preparations for the 2025/26 season. A first competitive fixture under McInnes will come in the group stage of the Premier Sports Cup as Hearts look to improve on an underwhelming performance in last season’s competition as their run came to an end with a disappointing 2-0 defeat at the hands of eventual Championship winners Falkirk.
But what do we know about next season’s Premier Sports Cup and when will Hearts discover who they will face in the group stage of the competition?
When is the Premier Sports Cup group stage draw?
The draw will take place at 1pm on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.
Where can the Premier Sports Cup draw be viewed?
The draw will be screened live on Premier Sports 1 or 2. It has also been confirmed the draw is to be shown on the Premier Sports website, Premier Sports app and also on the SPFL YouTube channel.
Which teams are involved in the Premier Sports Cup group stages draw?
Pot 1: St Mirren, Hearts, Motherwell, Kilmarnock, Dundee, Ross County, St Johnstone, Falkirk
Pot 2: Livingston, Ayr United, Partick Thistle, Raith Rovers, Greenock Morton, Dunfermline Athletic, Queen’s Park, Airdrieonians
Pot 3: Hamilton Academical, Arbroath, Cove Rangers, Queen of the South, Stenhousemuir, Alloa Athletic, Kelty Hearts, Inverness Caledonian Thistle
Pot 4: Montrose, Annan Athletic, Dumbarton, Peterhead, East Fife, Edinburgh City, Elgin City, Spartans
Pot 5: Stirling Albion, Clyde, Stranraer, Forfar Athletic, Bonnyrigg Rose, East Kilbride, Brora Rangers, TBD
How does the Premier Sports Cup group stages draw work?
One team from each pot is put into one of eight groups, labelled A to H. The team that finished top of each pool progresses to the last 16. They will be joined by Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Dundee United and Aberdeen as they have earned a later entry after securing a place in European competition. The three best group runners-up will also advance to the knock-out stages.
When are the Premier Sports Cup group stages played?
Matchday one: Weekend of July 12/13 Matchday two: Midweek of July 15/16 Matchday three: Weekend of July 19/20 Matchday four: Midweek of July 22/23 Matchday five: Weekend of July 26/27.
