Premier Sports Cup last 16 draw confirmed as Hearts and Hibs discover next opponents

Hearts and Hibs have discovered who they will take on in the Premier Sports last 16.

The Jambos face St Mirren away from home while Hibs take on Livingston at Almondvale. Derek McInnes’ reign at Tynecastle has gotten underway in this competition, where the Jambos racked up 12 points out of 12 while scoring four times in each of their wins against Dunfermline Athletic, Hamilton Accies, Stirling Albion and Dumbarton.

That put them into the last 16 as a seeded side and Hibs were already on that side of the draw. David Gray’s side received a free pass to the knockout rounds due to their involved in Europe, where they currently stand at 1-1 with FC Midtjylland of Denmark after a 1-1 first leg draw ahead of a return battle at Easter Road this coming week.

David Gray verdict on FC Midtjylland vs Hibs

Gray - who’s side start their Premiership campaign against Dundee - said of the battle in Denmark: “I've just been very quick to remind everyone that it's only part one, that's half-time in the tie. But what we've done is all you can ask for in terms of the first leg, which is to make sure we're still in the tie, with everything to play for.

“We go back to Easter Road; it'll be a sell-out. The fans right behind us again, who were outstanding again. Heavily outnumbered, but you'd never have known that. And we can send them home happy, which is all you can ask for from a coaching point of view. It takes a lot of concentration. It takes a lot of discipline and desire to defend your goal. And I certainly saw that from the players.”

Derek McInnes on Hearts win vs Sunderland

McInnes’ side meanwhile are gearing up for a league opener against his former side Aberdeen, impressing in a 3-0 win over Sunderland, as part of Craig Gordon’s testimonial. He said: “I think I've been so happy with the pre-season as a whole. Players have been fully committed, fully motivated. I think it played out really in that performance. You come through the various training and put the demand on them through the hard work.

“The week before we go to Spain, then we play a couple of friendlies, then you go into the League Cup business and everything seems to be quite straightforward. But there's always that feeling of we've not really played a team of a similar level or better than us. It was almost a perfect day for Craig and the family. But for us at Hearts in the dressing room, the whole thing culminated in a really strong performance against a team who have spent over £100 million in terms of transfers to be ready. They're a team that used to win and they've come up from the Championship for a reason because they're literally good players.”

Celtic vs Falkirk

Kilmarnock vs Dundee United

Rangers vs Alloa Athletic

Livingston vs Hibs

St Johnstone vs Motherwell

Greenock Morton vs Aberdeen

Partick Thistle vs Ayr United

St Mirren vs Hearts