The defender had a tough time up against one of Hearts’ summer signings

A Premiership star has admitted a new recruit at Hearts taught him some valuable lessons - as he made an emotional return to Gorgie.

Keelan Adams has fought back exceptionally from being released by the Tynecastle side as a teenager, dropping into the Lowland League at Cumbernauld Colts and moving on to help Falkirk back to Premiership status. He played at the weekend as Hearts put the Bairns to the sword 3-0, with Alexandros Kyziridis giving Adams a rough ride from his left winger role.

He cut inside and blasted a Goal of the Season contender home from long-range as Adams was left lamenting Falkirk’s defending in Gorgie. On a personal note, it was an afternoon filled with personal emotions for the defender, who had previously been a ball boy last time he was inside the stadium.

Falkirk defender on game vs Hearts

He said with Rangers to come next: "It was tough for us. We lacked the basics, we were a bit too passive and you can't do that at a packed Tynecastle against Hearts. They took full advantage of it. Kyziridis played well and it was some goal, but I must get tighter to him.

"I'll take some lessons from playing against him. I'm learning every day, though. I've gone from watching Hibs and Hearts as a kid to facing them. And these are the sort of places you want to come and play. Last time I was here I was a ball boy, so it was a cool experience to play here and in front of the new stand, that wasn't here last time.

"The last two goals we conceded were amateur from our point of view, especially the corner. We need to be more physical and know our areas better, and that includes myself. I have to look at my marking and be stronger against Craig Halkett when the delivery comes in. We all have to learn from that.

Falkirk boss on Hearts

"We have to realise that you don't have that time in the middle of the park, they will be right on top of you with the fans behind them here. We'll learn our lessons and improve, though.

"We must dust ourselves down and move on quickly. We'll look forward to that game against Rangers at home. We want to get that first win at home in the Premiership, and it is a great opportunity to do that. What an occasion it could be."

Boss and ex-Hearts gaffer John McGlynn said of the Jambos: “Having been part of the Romanov thing many years ago, it seems to have a similar momentum right now. With a faltering, if you want, Rangers and Celtic maybe not doing quite so well. Celtic normally take care of Hibs at Celtic Park and today you can see there's a draw and points dropped there. Yeah, I think there is a belief that there's a title race on, although it's very early. There's no disgrace coming here and getting beat 3-0 under the circumstances that Hearts are flying.”