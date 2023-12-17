Hearts dealt Celtic a second consecutive loss in the Scottish Premiership at the weekend.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hearts fans will surely still be celebrating after they left reigning champions and Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic stunned on their home turf at the weekend. The Jambos came away with a huge three points against Brendan Rodgers' side, and handed them their second straight defeat in the league.

Thanks to goals from Lawrence Shankland and Stephen Kingsley, Hearts returned home with a big three points, bouncing back from their previous two consecutive defeats to Rangers and Aberdeen respectively.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Jambos added to Celtic's recent frustrations, following on from their disappointing run in the Champions League. Brendan Rodgers' side crashed out of the tournament last month following a 2-0 loss to Lazio. The Hoops were able to end their campaign with a high — their first Champions League home win since 2013 — but the team has still come under recent criticism.

Following their loss to Hearts, former Celtic star Chris Sutton is adamant there's nothing worth losing sleep over at this moment in time for the Hoops. During his recent appearance on BBC Radio 5, he addressed host Robbie Savage referring to the Scottish champions as a 'crisis club'.

"Crisis club Celtic? Still top of the league, an insipid performance today by all accounts and there are Celtic fans out there who will blame the board. They can blame the fact that there’s a section of the Celtic support which still aren’t allowed inside Celtic Park," Sutton reflected.

"But surely Brendan Rodgers has to take some responsibility. He’s gone back, last season it was Angeball, but the level of performance has really dropped this season and Brendan has to carry the can for that."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad