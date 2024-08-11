Hearts’ Steven Naismith. | SNS Group

Hearts were beaten 3-1 away at Dundee on Saturday afternoon following their 0-0 opening day result against Rangers. Defender Frankie Kent was on the scoresheet for them at Dens Park.

Steven Naismith’s side are back in action next weekend against Falkirk in the Scottish League Cup. They will be eager to return to winning ways.

As for Hibs, they have lost their first two outings to St Mirren and Celtic respectively. They turned to David Gray as their new manager earlier this summer.

They underperformed in the last campaign under both Lee Johnson and Nick Montgomery and will their former defender can bring success back to Easter Road. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours...

Pundit on Hearts loss

BBC Scotland pundit Allan Preston believes there was a ‘lack of application’ by Hearts’ players against Dundee. Speaking to Sportsound, he said: “After last Saturday and the draw with Rangers, everyone was optimistic. Rangers games are easy to get up for, it was as if the Hearts weren't up for it in that first 45 minutes. Fans will go down the road fuming, you can get beat from a better side on the day, but there was a lack of application in that opening period from the Hearts players."

McFadden on Hibs

Speaking on Sky Sports, pundit James McFadden believes there was improvement from Hibs in the second-half of their performance against Celtic. They were beaten 2-0 by the champions at Easter Road.

McFadden said, as per X: “There was improvement in the second-half, although Celtic dropped their level, your players have to go and respond, which they did. They made changes which had a positive impact on how Hibs were able to go and try punish Celtic in the moments of slackness they showed.

“It looked going into half-time that it could be another 4 or 5-0. You have to cling on to that positivity. For David Gray, as a young head coach/manager, it would have been easy for him to crumble under that pressure, he didn’t. His team showed a reaction so.”

Celtic reject fourth offer

Elsewhere in the division, Celtic have rejected a fourth offer for midfielder Matt O’Riley, according to Sky Sports. The Serie A side’s latest bid is believed to be in the region of £20million.

The Hoops are keen to keep hold of the former Fulham and MK Dons man. He has been a key player at Celtic Park over recent years and helped them win the title last term under Brendan Rodgers.

O’Riley, who is 23-years-old, has made 122 appearances in all competitions for the Glasgow side to date and has scored 27 goals. He is also a Denmark international with two caps under his belt so far in his career.

Aberdeen new boy comments

Aberdeen new boy Sivert Nilsen has admitted he is surprised the Dons have signed him at the age of 32. The midfielder has joined them from SK Brann recently.

He has said, as per the Daily Record: “I was a little surprised that the manager (Jimmy Thelin) wanted me. Aberdeen is a very big club. Also, my age could be an issue because he’s been very good at developing young players. Maybe it would be tempting for him to go for a young No.6 or whatever he wanted.

“But I’m obviously very happy that he wanted me and I also think it could work out good for us all. I felt like I suited his system very well when we were together in Sweden. “I think he got the best out of me and he triggered my motivation very much. He pushed some buttons that made me do the job often on the pitch.”

Rangers striker latest

Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers has been linked with a move to Cagliari, according to a report by TuttoMercatoWeb. The 29-year-old made the switch to Ibrox last year and has since found the net on 24 occasions in 57 outings, who of which have come already this term.

He has played for the likes of OH Leuven, Lokeren, NAC Breda, FC Utrecht, Heracles, Genk, Feyenoord and Cremonse in the past. His contract expires in 2027.