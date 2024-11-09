Hearts will hope to record back-to-back away wins in the Scottish Premiership for the first time this season.

Two sides seeking victory will collide this weekend as third place Rangers play host to 11th place Hearts.

The Light Blues earned a credible point against Greek giants Olympiacos on Thursday in the Europa League while Hearts were left to rue a number of missed opportunities in a 2-0 defeat to German opponents Heidenheim in the Conference League.

Both sides are looking for better domestically. Rangers after three defeats in 10 matches trail joint-leaders Aberdeen and Celtic by nine points at this early stage. Hearts, who finished third last season, sit narrowly above the league’s basement club Hibs after two victories in their opening 12 games.

The Jambos kicked off the season with a credible 0-0 draw at home to Rangers on the opening day of the season. Here are the details ahead of this one

What time does Rangers vs Hearts kick off at?

Hearts travel to Glasgow to face Rangers on November 10th. The game at Ibrox is scheduled to kick-off at 5pm, giving both side’s time to recover from their midweek European duties.

Matthew MacDermid will be the referee for the Premiership contest while any VAR will be operated by Andrew Dallas.

How to watch Rangers vs Hearts

Hearts’ trip to Rangers will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 1 with coverage beginning at 4pm, an hour before kick-off.

Those wishing to stream the game can do so by downloading the Premier Sports Player on their mobile phone or electronic device.

Highlights of the contest at Ibrox will be available on BBC Sportscene at 7.15pm on BBC Scotland and repeated at 11.45pm on BBC One Scotland.