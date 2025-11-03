Dundee were the latest team to be on the end of a defeat by Hearts this season.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Premiership rival claims Hearts have been able to do what nobody else in the top flight has this season.

Dundee had a 4-0 loss inflicted on them by the Jambos at the weekend, as a Pierre Landy Kabore double inspired Derek McInnes’ side to another three points coupled with Lawrence Shankland and Tomas Bent Magnusson efforts. They are nine points clear at the top of the league and face Dundee United this weekend before the international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drey Wright has lambasted what Dundee brought to the game in Gorgie, as the Dark Blues now prepare for a game against Rangers on home soil this weekend. He has lauded Hearts’ ability to get out in front of everybody domestically so far, but the fact others haven’t has left the door open for teams like Dundee to start climbing the table.

What have Hearts done that others in Scotland haven’t?

Wright explained: “It was very tough. We were obviously not happy at all. It was a very tough afternoon for us. Where do you start? I think we were outfought, we were outplayed. I wouldn't say we started particularly well, we contained them. But as soon as we conceded the first one, we didn't really offer anything in the game.

"We conceded from two set-pieces as well. There's no positive at all for us to take from the game. We went there full of confidence that we could replicate what we had done previously, coming away to tough venues and against good opposition. Clearly it didn't pan out that way.

"But we just have to dust ourselves down and go again. I know it's a cliche but there's a lot more games, a lot more football to be played. So we'll review this game on Monday and move on from it as quickly as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dundee verdict on Hearts

"There is so much more to come from our team. I don't think we've been, apart from maybe the Celtic game, as good as we can be. What's helped is the league is so tight still. Nobody, outwith Hearts, is running away with it. So it's there and we've got full confidence that we can go on a nice, consistent run of picking up points.

"We went to Ibrox and drew 1-1 in August. We put in a really good performance there and I think we should have won that game. We will be full of confidence that we can do something again. Obviously there's been a change in manager over there, but my focus and our team's focus is on ourselves and what we can do."

Former Hearts captain Steven Pressley took charge of Dundee in the summer, and the highlight of his head coach tenure has been a 2-0 win at home versus Celtic, alongside a draw at Rangers. It’s been a mixed stint otherwise as Dundee were knocked out the Premier Sports Cup at the group stage phase while they sit 11th in the Premiership table.