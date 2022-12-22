Robbie Neilson explains January transfer window expectations for Hearts and club's quest to end a 19-year wait

He wants to freshen things up, keep everyone on their toes and ensure the players are fully invested in achieving the goal of consecutive third-placed finishes for the first time in 19 years.

Shuffling the pack is simply part of the process. Hearts want a squad big enough and strong enough to have competition for places and adequate cover in all positions. But they don’t want the squad to be bloated, paying senior players who are not making or are not expected to make a significant contribution.

Neilson doesn’t want passengers. He doesn’t want to keep unhappy fringe players just for the sake of it and made that clear this time last year by allowing Jamie Walker and Armand Gnanduillet to depart. The same was true of Aaron McEneff in the summer.

Of course, he won’t mention the names of those who may be about to depart, but the fans will have a fair idea. He won’t mention the names of those he hopes to bring in either, but does confirm that the recruitment department headed by Joe Savage is looking at options to strengthen in all positions.

“I won’t speak about individual players, but we have a number we are looking at going into the January window,” said Neilson. “Two or three will move and two or three will come in as well. We need to freshen things up and hopefully at the end of the window be in a better position.

“We are looking at every position and what’s available. There will be interest in some of our players I’d expect as well. We will make a decision as we go along.”

There may well be interest in Kye Rowles after the Australian international defender’s impressive performances at the World Cup. There could also be interest in players whose contracts will expire at the end of the season. Liam Boyce has just agreed to an extension, but Michael Smith, Peter Haring, Connor Smith, Euan Henderson, Gary Mackay-Steven, Josh Ginnelly and Ross Stewart are among those who will be out of contract in the summer and free to talk to other clubs on January 1.

Robbie Neilson is expecting two or three arrivals and departures in January as he re-sets Hearts in their bid to finish third for a second consecutive season. Picture: Mark Scates / SNS

Neilson would like to get the business done as early as possible, but transfer windows are notoriously unpredictable, complex, ever-changing and often frantic. He knows how it works. “Aye, I’d like to get it done on the first, but as everyone knows it can be the 31st before it goes through,” he agrees. “We have targets in areas we’d like to strengthen, but it’s getting the right ones in.

The £3 million profit Hearts have made from their European campaign this season certainly helps and the club is in a robust position compared to many others at a time when finances are being squeezed in all walks of life right across the UK. It isn’t just Europe that has made Hearts financially sound, it is the ownership model that has been in place for more than a year, the fans now owning 75% of the club and making regular contributions.

“Look, the fans have been outstanding, the money they are putting in through the Foundation of Hearts and the revenue from Europe has made a big difference to us,” explained Neilson.

“But the key is can we do it [play group stage European football again and again? That’s when you really start to move away from everyone else. This season we added a bit more to the budget because we had so many games. Hopefully next season we can do the same with Europe and keep building the club.

“It’s been a long time since Hearts have finished back-to-back third. I think it was 2003 and 2004 the last time we did. So it’s a difficult task. When you get into these European games and are playing Thursday-Sunday right through then it can be difficult.

“But we said at the start that if we can be around third when we come out of Europe then we have a chance. We’ve managed to do that, so now we’ve had the experience of playing all these games together, difficult games, and getting through them then hopefully getting back to Saturday-Saturday will see the best of us. If we can finish third again it would be a great achievement, having had such a tough start to the season.”

To help achieve that goal, the immediate goal is to pick up three points away to bottom-of-the-table Dundee United at Tannadice on Christmas Eve, to do the same at St Johnstone on Wednesday and then win the new year derby against Hibs at Tynecastle. “The derby is massive for us, but we need to get through these two games first and put ourselves in a good position. Not just in the league but mentality wise and positivity wise.”

Hearts are currently fourth. They visit United on Saturday looking to close the gap on Aberdeen, who are one point better off having played one game more. The race for third place is going to be intriguing as the season unfolds and already appears to be very open.

“It’s going to be like that,” added Neilson. “Look at the teams down to Dundee United, who are only 12 points off us and we are sitting in fourth. It’s quite tight, everyone can beat each other. If we can go on a sustained run of wins then it can take us away from everyone.

