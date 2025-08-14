The former Hearts boss and player has been talking all things Jambos.

Robbie Neilson says Hearts have to show they can turn over Rangers or Celtic, as he puts down an Old Firm gauntlet to his former side.

The ex Tynecastle defender and manager on two occasions has watched on amid a new era in Gorgie. Derek McInnes has arrived as head coach, overseeing a 100% record so far across four Premier Sports Cup group stage games plus Premiership victories versus Aberdeen and Dundee United. A major summer overhaul of the playing squad has been backed by Brighton owner Tony Bloom’s Jamestown Analytics software, which has sparked a turn of fortunes at the Seagulls plus Belgian champions Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

After buying a minority stake in Hearts, Bloom made headlines by saying he’d be dissapointed if no league title was won within the next decade. That leaves the sizeable task of toppling Rangers and Celtic, with Neilson adamant taking their game to both sides of Glasgow is what Hearts must aspire for.

Robbie Neilson on Hearts versus Rangers and Celtic

He told the Scottish Football Podcast: “I think that it's now about competing against the Old Firm for Hearts. That's where I can see them. They look to be the dominant third force. The decision or the question will be can they make the step to go beyond one of them, which is obviously Tony Bloom coming in.

“That's what they're trying to do but I think it will be very, very difficult, over the course of a full season. One of the big things about Hearts is momentum, especially when you're at Tynecastle. If you can build that momentum of winning games, which they managed to do within the group stages of the cup, you then take that into the league. The first big question will be, when the Old Firm come to town, can you turn them over?”

Neilson is currently an assistant coach to ex Hibs manager Lee Johnson at Belgian side Lommel SK, part of the City Group, where Manchester City are the prized jewel. That clutch of clubs show the former Jambo that video game style recruitment with softwares like Jamestown can unlock big rewards for clubs.

How Jamestown can benefit Hearts

He said: “I think it's really just learning the structure and the processes within it. Obviously, we're part of the City Group, so we've got 13 teams here. So you've got a lot of players moving about. So I think Jamestown is a little bit smaller with that side of things. We've got Union who are here, and I went to watch them a few weeks ago. Then Brighton and then Hearts within that system as well.

“I think from a recruitment process, which is probably the most important thing within football clubs, it's huge to have that network. Because I know they use the company in the background to source the players, which is very similar to here as well. So that really helps with things. It takes a lot of load off the club and the head coach.

“Nowadays, you're just saying, ‘I'm looking for this type of full-back or that type of full-back.’ The next couple of days, you get five or six different options and that's it. It's a bit like the Football Manager side of things, the recruitment. This is what I want, this is the type of player, you have your KPIs and then the guy turns up a couple of days later.”