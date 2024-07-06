A member of Hearts' 2012 Scottish Cup winning team is on the move this summer. | Getty Images

A former Hearts star is on the move this summer

Hearts hero Ryan McGowan has agreed a deal to join recently-relegated Livingston on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract with St Johnstone.

McGowan has signed a two-year contract at the Home of the Set Fare Arena and offers the Lions vital experience in the Championship as they look to recover from last season’s relegation from the top-flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A club statement reads: “We’re delighted to welcome Australian defender Ryan McGowan to the Home of the Set Fare Arena after the former St Johnstone man agreed to put pen to paper on a two-year-deal with the Lions.

A familiar face in Scottish football, Ryan has played for Heart of Midlothian where he lifted the Scottish Cup as well as spells with Ayr United, Partick Thistle, Dundee United, Dundee and most recently, St Johnstone, where he’s spent the last two seasons playing in the Scottish Premiership.

“In amongst his stints in Scotland, Ryan has also played in China, Australia, UAE, Kuwait and England, commanding a reported £750,000 in transfer fees along the way.

“The 34-year-old has been recognised with 22 caps for the Australian national team, playing at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, famously assisting Tim Cahill’s volley against the Netherlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ryan will wear the number 5 shirt for the Lions and is likely to feature in tomorrow’s final pre-season friendly away to Motherwell.

“Welcome to West Lothian, Ryan!”

The 22-time Australian figure made the move to Tynecastle in 2008 and remains a popular figure with supporters after his successful five-year stint in the capital. Overall, he played 57 games in the Premiership and scored two goals, but his most memorable contribution came in the Scottish Cup final against rivals Hibs when he fired in the last goal in an incredible 5-1 victory at Hampden in what remains the club’s last major honour.

McGowan is renowned for his versatility and experience and is capable of filling in either as a defender or a midfielder. Since leaving Hearts in 2013, he has represented Shandong Taishan, Henan and Guizhou F.C (all of China) Sharjah FC in United Arab of Emirates, Bradford City (England), Sydney FC(Australia) and Kuwait FC.

He returned to Scotland after nearly a decade away from the league to join St Johnstone and played 57 league matches in two seasons before departing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager heaps praise on inbound Rangers star

Airdrieonians boss David Hutton has expressed his delight at his new signing as Rangers goalkeeper Kieran Wright joins on a loan deal.

The 25-year-old has been on the books at Ibrox since 2016, but has gained plenty of experience out on loan, with Dumbarton, Partick Thistle and Albion Rovers among the sides to benefit from the keeper’s services.

Wright heads to the Albert Bartlett Stadium to compete for the goalkeeping position with fellow loanee Murray Johnson.

Diamonds boss David Hutton told the club website: “I’ve worked with Kieran before, he’s a hungry goalkeeper who was very keen to join the club when he heard of our interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s good with his feet, and a great shot-stopper. You don’t spend that long at Rangers if you haven’t got a bit about you!

“I’m really looking forward to working with him - and I’m delighted that I’ve got two top goalies competing for the jersey.”