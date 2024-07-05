Scott Allan has found a new club after leaving Abroath | SNS Group

Over his three spells at Easter Road, he made 129 appearances in all competitions and scored 17 goals

Former Hibs midfielder Scott Allan has agreed a deal to join Scottish League One side Kelty Hearts on a free transfer.

The experienced midfielder, who has also represented the likes of Dundee United, West Brom and Celtic joins the Maroon Machine on the back of a successful loan spell in Northern Ireland with Larne which saw him win the NIFL Premiership and the County Antrim Shield - marking his first piece of silverware since winning the title with Celtic under Ronny Deila in the 2015/16 campaign.

Allan is renowned for his leadership and has more than 14 years of experience since making his debut for Dundee United in 2010. A club statement on Kelty Hearts’ social media page confirms that Allan will also become part of Michael Tidser’s coaching team as part of the deal as he aims to harness the talents of the next generation of youngsters to come through the Fife outfit’s academy.

A club statement reads: “Welcome Scott Allan We are delighted to welcome Scott Allan as Michael Tidser's latest addition ahead of the new season.

“The experienced midfielder, who counts Dundee United, West Brom, Hibs and Celtic amongst his former clubs, joins us at New Central Park having picked up a Northern Ireland Championship medal with Larne last season whilst on loan from Arbroath.

“Scott will also be assisting as part of the coaching team in his role at the club. Welcome to New Central Park Scott.”

Allan started his career at Dundee United and was picked up by the club scouts when he was just 10 years old. Nine years later he signed his first professional deal with the Tangerines.

He completed a move to West Brom in 2011 but failed to make the grade at the Hawthorns and was instead sent out on several loan moves further down the leagues at Portsmouth, MK Dons and Birmingham City.

In 2014 he was acquired by then Hibs manager Alan Stubbs, who quickly saw his potential as he became a key part of the team that narrowly missed out on promotion after a play-off defeat to Rangers.

Allan’s performances caught the eye of champions Celtic but after just 13 first team opportunities in his first season and a couple of loan spells at Rotherham and Dundee, he returned to Easter Road, this time under the guidance of Neil Lennon as he became one of his 36 signings during his two and half year tenure.

Allan continued to flourish in the capital when his loan move became permanent but in 2022 he was released at the end of his contract. Since then he has played for Arbroath in the Scottish Championship and Larne on loan in Northern Ireland.