The midfielder was one of Hearts’ arrivals during the winter transfer window.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sander Kartum says he simply had to take the chance to join Hearts when the chance presented itself - with some Scottish advice from an Aberdeen star.

The experienced midfielder has never played outside of his native Norway but now tastes UK football for the first time with Hearts. Aged 29, Kartum impressed with Brann and featured against St Mirren - who the club face on Scottish Cup last 16 duty on Monday night - in the Conference League earlier this campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kartum netted seven times with four assists from midfield in just over 5-0 games for Brann, having also turned out for Stjørdals-Blink and Kristiansund. When the chance to make a move to be part of Neil Critchley’s winter recruitment drive at Tynecastle, that also included Elton Kabangu, Jamie McCart, Michael Steindwender and Harry Milne, Kartum’s choice was simple.

He said: “It's a big club with amazing fans and it's a chance for me to play outside of Norway. So looking forward to it. I want to get out of my comfort zone and try something new and when the chance came I have to take it.

I'm a hard-working guy, puts the team first and likes to be creative and use my left foot to contribute to goals. I feel like I'm a box-to-box midfielder, but I like to play more attacking so I'm used to playing on the right, so that fits me perfectly.

“I feel like it's happened naturally, like taking steps in each club I have been to. When the opportunity came to go to Hearts, it was a big move for me, so I had to try it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was an Aberdeen star who the move to Scottish football was discussed with. Sivert Heltne Nilsen joined the Dons from Brann last summer and there was advice passed down to the new Hearts signing. Kartum said: “I spoke to my agent and then my family to get some advice if I should take the chance to go over here.

“So yeah, that was the people I talked to. I talked to some of the players in my recent club if I should take the chance. First of all, my girlfriend and my family to take the opportunity. I know Helte Nielsen in Aberdeen. I spoke to him, not so much about Edinburgh, but Scottish football.

“I had the opportunity before, but I didn't think it was the right move for me then. But now I've been at Brann like one and a half years and I felt like I had to take the chance. I think I'm in the best period right now and I just want to evolve better and better.”

Kartum walked out at Tynecastle a couple weeks ago after his signing as Hearts beat Kilmarnock, and he can’t wait to get out on the pitch. He added: “It was good, I was a little nervous just talking on the mic and stuff, but it was a good experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's going to be good [to play there]. I like when the crowd is more compact and I heard at Tynecastle is, the atmosphere is good and you get the fans on top of you in the pitch, so that gives you energy, free energy. I'm looking forward to making my debut at Tynecastle.”