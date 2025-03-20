UEFA Nations League play-off with Greece is a huge incentive for the Tynecastle teenager

James Wilson touched down at Eleftherios Venizelos Airport in Athens last night hoping to begin a long and prosperous international career. The teenage Hearts striker is eligible for four different countries but, crucially, wants to play for Scotland more than any other. He will become the youngest internationalist in this country’s history should he feature in any of the Nations League play-off ties against Greece. He will need to be patient, however.

Steve Clarke, the Scottish national coach, does not tend to throw new recruits into the mix early. Many are called into the squad to train and observe during their first camp before taking the field at a later date. Wilson’s youthfulness and limited experience of senior football at 18 suggest he is far down the queue for game time on this, his first venture into top-level international football.

Six goals in 25 games for Hearts so far this term prompted Clarke to fast-track Wilson into the Scotland squad from the Under-19s, bypassing the Under-21s in the process. Fellow 18-year-old Lennon Miller of Motherwell is with the group in Greece and may also need to wait for an appearance. Clarke’s comments this week confirmed that tonight’s first leg against in Piraeus will be an occasion for experienced and trusted figures.

It is in Scotland’s interests to cap Wilson sooner rather than later, though. He is eligible to play for England through his mother as well as Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland through his father’s side. To eliminate the possibility of any other nation sneaking in and stealing him from under the noses of Hampden Park management, it is advisable to get him on the field in a competitive game quickly.

Wilson did, after all, reject advances from England’s Premier League after holding talks with Manchester United and Aston Villa among others two years ago. He signed his first professional contract with Hearts and is reaping the rewards of that decision. His reputation is spreading and Scotland need to cap him soon. A case of sporting negligence could be argued if they don’t and he slips away.

Serie A, EPL, EFL and Scottish Premiership players are ahead in the Scotland queue

Torino’s Ché Adams, Aberdeen loanee Kevin Nisbet, Middlesbrough’s Tommy Conway and another new face in the squad, George Hirst of Ipswich Town, all offer more experience than Wilson. He might not be risked in Piraeus and a substitute berth in Sunday’s return leg at Hampden is on the cards. An appearance on the pitch during the closing stages of either match would both encourage the player and remove the possibility of him playing for another nation.

He could then flit between the Under-21s and senior squad if desired over the next three years, thus maximising his game time. Wilson will take anything that comes his way. “It’s crazy, you look where I’m at now, and think if I went down south at that age group I’d maybe still be playing 18s football,” he pointed out a few days ago. “I’m really happy where I’m at now, I guess, is the way of looking at it. Everyone tells you in football how quickly it can change.

“I made by [Hearts] debut almost a year ago, just a bit longer, and now being called up, so it does change very quickly, and I’m excited for it. It’s the dream of every kid in this country that plays football, to be called up for your national team and play for them, so hopefully I get a chance to do that.”