Scottish Cup semi-final draw confirmed as Hearts learn Hampden fate after Morton brushed off
Hearts will face Rangers in their Scottish Cup semi-final after overcoming a stubborn Morton side 1-0 away from home in a quarter-final clash.
The tie at Cappielow was poised at 0-0 heading into half-time following a cagey first 45. With the draw being conducted at the end of the game in Greenock, it allowed the Tynecastle club to dream of who will come next if they did manage to navigate their way past Championship opposition.
It was a tough match against Dougie Imrie's side, who made sure nothing came easy for Steven Naismith's. Craig Gordon made a big save in the first half to deny Morton but the Jambos held firm, and eventually struck a winner late on through Kenneth Vargas.
It has now been confirmed they will face Rangers in a repeat of the Viaplay Cup semi-final, with Aberdeen playing Celtic. Ties will be played over the weekend of April 20th and 21st. Midfielder Jorge Grant spoke of the importance of winning the Morton clash pre-match: "We have a really good group here.
"All the lads get on really well and long may that continue. It’s important that even if we do lose a game in the future, we don’t let that affect us, we need to make sure we stay together.
“It’s important that we don’t lose sight of that being the end goal, to get through to the next round. We have done really well in the league, but everyone wants to win silverware, so if we can give ourselves an opportunity to do that, then that would be great for the players and the club.”