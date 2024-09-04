Hearts v Hibs

The SPFL has confirmed changes to upcoming Scottish Premiership fixtures.

The Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) has released a revised list of Scottish Premiership fixtures following the publication of UEFA competition dates and new broadcast selections. A total of 13 top flight games have been moved to Sunday kick-offs, with European dates now added to the calendar, including Hearts’ upcoming action in the Europa League.

A combined eight games featuring Hearts and Hibs have been moved, including October’s clash between the two sides at Easter Road. The Edinburgh Derby will take place on Sunday, October 27th but a kick-off time is yet to be announced as the clubs await further broadcast selections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Domestic action will take a brief break as international football returns. Once Scotland have faced Poland and Portugal in the Nations League, players will return to their respective clubs. Hibs are next in action against St Johnstone and Hearts will visit Celtic in Glasgow as they hope to bank important points to aid their climb up the table.

Below is the full list of rescheduled Scottish Premiership fixtures and the kick-off times confirmed so far, including the Hearts and Hibs games in question.

Saturday September 28 St Johnstone v Celtic (Premier Sports, 5.45pm)

Sunday September 29 Rangers v Hibernian (Sky Sports, 12 noon)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday October 6 Ross County v Celtic (Sky Sports, 12 noon) Aberdeen v Heart of Midlothian (3.00pm) Rangers v St Johnstone (Premier Sports, 8.00pm)

Sunday October 27 Hibernian v Heart of Midlothian (kick-off TBC) Rangers v St Mirren (kick-off TBC)

Sunday November 10 Rangers v Heart of Midlothian (kick-off TBC)

Sunday December 1 Heart of Midlothian v Aberdeen (kick-off TBC) St Johnstone v Rangers (kick-off TBC)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday December 15 Kilmarnock v Heart of Midlothian (kick-off TBC) Rangers v Aberdeen (kick-off TBC)

Sunday December 22 Heart of Midlothian v St Johnstone (kick-off TBC)

Sunday January 26 Dundee United v Rangers (kick-off TBC)

Sunday February 2 Rangers v Ross County (kick-off TBC)