With Christmas around the corner, the upcoming weeks could provide the perfect opportunity for Hearts and Hibs fans to look into the wonderful gift of season tickets for the 2024/25 season. The Jambos have endured a turbulent season, currently sitting in sixth in the league having been third just over a week ago. Hibs have had a similarly chaotic start to the 2023/24 season but are beginning to enjoy their momentum and are sitting in fourth.