David Martindale is Livingston manager

He was previously a coach within the boss’ ranks and now has charge of Hearts.

Livingston manager David Martindale reckons Hearts are in good temporary hands with Liam Fox - but has urged football caution over a current managerial direction of travel.

The former Lions number two is the caretaker right now in Gorgie after Steven Naismith was sacked as head coach. After finishing third last season, he was in charge as the club lost eight games in a row at the start of this campaign, bringing an end to his reign.

Martindale knows all about Fox and says he’s a top coach for Hearts to have. On Naismith’s sacking, he sees a problematic issue on the horizon as he reacted to Gorgie chiefs wielding the axe. Martindale said as Hearts continue to prepare for Saturday’s Premiership match vs Ross County: "Foxy is a sensible choice, he's a safe pair of hands.

"He knows the players inside out and knows Hearts inside out. They are very fortunate to have someone of Foxy's capabilities who can buy them the time they need. Liam's had a good coaching career.

"You will not get anybody in the game who has got a bad word to say about Foxy, he's a decent human being and a good coach. He (Naismith) did a great job, but we've got to be careful in football with the way it's going.

"You're asking managers to come in on a long-term plan, but it's a three month rolling contract, that's your problem. You will get managers looking for quick fixes and that is going to be problematic."