Clubs across the SPFL and SWPL have been sent a message regarding the Israel and Palestine conflict

In a joint statement between the SPFL and SWPL, a message has been sent to clubs across the Scottish leagues including Hearts, Hibs, Rangers and Celtic regarding the Israel and Palestine conflict. The statement reads: "Given the terrible events of the past two weeks in Israel and Palestine, our thoughts are with all those who continue to suffer from this enduring conflict.

"Scottish football is a positive and cohesive force for good in the communities that surround and sustain our clubs. We will therefore be supporting the British Red Cross, who have launched an emergency appeal to support the international response efforts aiding those in urgent need and will be promoting this appeal through social media this weekend.

"We will be suggesting to our clubs that they use black armbands this weekend, as a show of humanitarian support for those affected by the conflict."