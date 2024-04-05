St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson insists his side will play without fear as they face Europa League-chasing Hearts with the chance of making club history.

Victory at home to Hearts on Saturday will see St Mirren secure a top-six finish ahead of the split for consecutive years for the first time since 1984/85. The Saints currently sit fifth but in heading to Celtic on the final weekend, face a massive challenge in taking anything from their final fixture before the Scottish Premiership splits into top and bottom halves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It makes Saturday’s visit of Hearts to Paisley all the more important but Steven Naismith’s side have plenty to play for too, needing to get as many points on the board before the split in order to strengthen their European hopes. Nonetheless, Robinson remains confident his side can keep all three points at home and insists they will come out swinging.

“We’re looking forward to it, we can’t wait,” Robinson told reporters on Friday. “We’re going to have a big crowd, the conditions might not be great but the support will come out and back us again.

“In our eyes we have earned the right to be there, we are playing against a very good Hearts side, to get that far ahead in third is a fantastic achievement for them. But it is a game we believe we can take something from and guarantee our place in the top six.

“If you look at the history, and I know expectation levels have risen massively here, but we haven’t had consecutive top-six finishes for 39 years, so that tells you it’s not a habit and shouldn’t be something that is expected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But it is a credit to this group of players and staff that we have got ourselves into this position to raise expectations. We have to embrace it and that’s what we want to do, we don’t go into the game with any fear and it is something we are going to enjoy.”