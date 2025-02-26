The St Mirren boss knows there’s a pair of Hearts stars capable of winning Premiership games for the Jambos

St Mirren are dealing with three more injury concerns to key players heading into tonight’s clash against Hearts - as two Jambos are name-dropped.

The Jambos are on a good run of form and are hot on the heels of top six placement after beating St Johnstone on Sunday. This clash in Gorgie is the second of three big games for the club in a week that culminates with an Edinburgh derby at Easter Road against Hibs.

Ahead of this clash with the Buddies, Hearts have learned that Stephen Robinson’s side have a trio of doubts for the game. Killian Phillips and Caolan Boyd-Munce are both in a race to make the match having both been regulars in the heart of the midfield in Paisley.

At the back, Ryan Alebiosu is also at risk of missing the clash. St Mirren head into the game against Hearts off the back of their second win vs Rangers this season, and a first at Ibrox in 34 years. All three are ‘big doubts’ as per Robinson.

Manager Robinson said: "Credit to this squad of players for doing that. Their achievements over the last three years have surpassed everyone's expectations. They have surpassed things that have been done in the last 40 years beating Rangers twice in one season, winning at Ibrox.

"It was a very good performance. But it was a performance we expected, because we've been building to that and been playing well without maybe getting the results. We have beaten Hibs, Hearts, Aberdeen and Rangers now this season. Maybe it isn't a surprise any more. But I make sure the players enjoy it.”

Jambos match-winners

Having played against each other in the Scottish Cup earlier this month, there will be no surprises for either manager on what the other may do. But Robinson has named a pair of match-winning Jambos who could cause problems for any team in the land.

Robinson added: “We don’t need to play with any pressure in these next six games. We’re going to enjoy them and have a goal that we want to achieve. I believe other teams are under a lot more pressure than us. There will be no surprises from us to them and vice-versa.

“We have played each other so many times recently now. Neil’s on a very good run, got very good players. Kabangu being one of them but is certainly not the only one, Shankland, there are other players that can win the game. They have lots of good individuals.”