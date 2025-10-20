The former Hearts boss and forward has been talking up what the club could achieve this season.

Steven Naismith reckons Hearts have a title race question to answer - and a pressure factor to handle.

The Jambos are five points clear of Celtic in first place and 13 of Rangers ahead of meeting the Hoops at Tynecastle this Sunday. There’s been plenty of talk of a title race involving Hearts with disarray engulfing both sides of the Old Firm and ex-head coach and forward Steven Naismith has had his say.

He wonders what will happen when Derek McInnes’ side begin to be affected by a period of injuries, having enjoyed a settled side so far this term. Having also played for Rangers as a player, he knows the pressure that will be on the Ibrox side who have won just once so far, and believes that falling to Hearts will be a new experience.

Can Hearts win the Premiership

Naismith told Sportsound: “I think short-term this season there's going to be the people that doubt it. I think this season potentially could be a stretch too far in terms of really competing for the title. They've had some players that have excelled at the start of the season, Lawrence Shankland, Cammy Devlin, and then a few of the boys that have come in have really hit the ground running. If there's any injuries, if there's any disruptions to the team, that's probably going to be the first question, can they maintain that same level?

“But what I will say is, I firmly believe in the next three or four years, this is serious and this will be a team that are closer to the Old Firm than the rest is what I envisage happening in the coming seasons. As long as this rides on, and a couple of negatives for Hearts are, they went out of the League Cup and they're not in Europe but on the other hand it's going to help them because it's going to limit the amount of games. The amount of times that players are at risk of getting injured.

“I think the longer it goes and they keep this run up, the next couple of games, or the next month or six weeks or so, when they play Celtic a couple of times, that will give you a short-term indication of where they're at, but I think in the coming years this is the real deal.

What will Hearts need to get involved in title race?

“I think even that's still going to be tough (second). I think if the new manager comes If you're at Rangers and things are good and you've got good momentum, you go on some silly runs at times and it's good.

“That's the part where a Hearts squad aren't used to that. I think there'll be a period where the pressure will be on Hearts when they're playing on a Sunday for instance, and the results have went against them on the Saturday and they need to catch up.

“The longer this goes at Hearts on the top, it's like the Leicester of the Premier League, more pressure then builds on the Old Firm too the later you go in the season and Hearts are still round about it. That's the way it'll play out, but there's too many questions to be asked in terms of what's going to happen at Rangers in the coming weeks and months with the change.”