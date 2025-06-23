Steven Naismith with the William Hill Premiership trophy, William Hill Championship trophy, William Hill League 1 trophy and the William Hill League 2 trophy (L-R) during a William Hill fixture launch event | SNS Group

The former boss has weighed in on recruitment at Hearts so far - and what he expects Lawrence Shankland to have amid future uncertainty.

Steven Naismith can see the big benefit of Jamestown early doors at Hearts - as he provides a verdict on Lawrence Shankland’s future.

The former head coach has been watching on as his ex side make their moves early this summer window. Derek McInnes’ team are already back in pre season with six new signings, the most recent of which is Stuart Findlay, following a loan move from Oxford United after time working alongside the defender at Kilmarnock.

Recruitment is being aided by Brighton chairman Tony Bloom’s Jamestown Analytics company. His investment proposals are nearing formal completion and Naismith says that software has allowed Hearts to take the risk factor out of recruitment.

Steven Naismith on Hearts transfer business

He said: “I think it's good. They've got Jamestown that minimises a lot of the risk when you're signing players. They've clearly identified players early, got them in. For Derek, he'll be delighted with that. Any manager wants players in the building as quickly as possible to get them familiar with the surroundings. I think potentially see a wee bit more movement in but I'd imagine there'll be quite a few on the way out because the squad's getting pretty big now.”

Naismith has also talked Shankland’s future, with the striker who scored goals aplenty while he was in charge now out of contract. McInnes has confirmed Hearts are still in the mix to sign the Scotland international but Naismith was asked whether he was surprised that Rangers had not come in with a rival offer. One thing he is certain of, and that is Shankland will have a hatful of suitors.

The former forward added: In one respect, I'm surprised. I think he's as safe a bet as you're going to get to scoring goals in Scotland. I think what goes against him is probably his mobility. But for me, he's a really intelligent player now. He's a good link between midfield and attack as well as a goal scorer. The other dynamics, which I think would probably come into any thought of signing him, is his age. He's somebody who's probably seen as being in and around his prime. Is he going to be your main striker?

Lawrence Shankland future verdict

“Is he not? I saw it with Kris Boyd at Rangers who was probably similar in terms of their goal return. Walter Smith never played him in Europe and never played him in Old Firms. But Walter Smith was a manager with loads of experience and know-how to handle him. I'm not saying Shanks is like-for-like but they're the kind of challenges that you have to think. I know in one respect it would be a free transfer, but that means it's still expensive to sign players that are on a free that are scoring 30 goals a season. But I'm sure Shanks will definitely have some offers because for two seasons he's been unbelievable.

“From the moment I played with Shanks in Scotland to when I was coaching him, it was his intelligence. Whether that was in a Scotland squad for 10 days, you maybe don't get to see that. But he's really intelligent. Where he picks positions up, he's got a real finesse about his touch. Then he's got that calmness in the final third that makes him different.”

Steven Naismith appeared courtesy of William Hill and the Warm-Up, SPFL Title Sponsor.