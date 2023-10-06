Steven Naismith explains the keys to Hearts beating Hibs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Steven Naismith is just hours away from his second Edinburgh derby as manager and will hope to improve on the 1-1 draw that was managed back in May. The last time the two sides came together blows ensued and while the same chaos may not be visible this time around, Naismith is still expecting a fiery and ‘proper’ derby as the yellow weather warnings come in strong.

Speaking to the press ahead of the fixture, the 37-year-old said: “Who knows what the weather is going to be? But I think it will be (a proper derby). Both clubs have done well in their games, both have gone through in the cup. So there’s loads of optimism. Both teams will fancy their chances. It all bodes well for a good derby. The pleasing thing for me is we’ve experienced a lot of derbies in terms of the squad. It’s one we’re looking forward to.”

Much has been made of the evolution of Hibs’ style in recent weeks with new boss Nick Mongtomery bringing in a mentality shift to Easter Road. However, one thing that remains consistent is their pace up front but Naismith assures Jambo fans to fear not and believes continuing with the same style will be the answer.

“For me since I have retired and been into coaching, you can’t compromise when we have the ball, we’re in control. Out of possession is different for every game because when they have the ball if you do things the same way it’s not going to work all the time.

“We’ll not change what we do, we just need to make sure we’re good at it. There are certain things and moments in games you need to watch out for, they obviously have pace going forward, that’s one of their strengths.

“So it’s about minimising that risk of them using that but when we have got the ball our decision making can impact as well. Because if we have the ball for long spells they’ll indeed need to change and adapt how they try and press us.”

The Tynecastle squad will be welcoming back several star figures to the squad as Kyosuke Tagawa, Cammy Devlin and Alex Cochrane have all been recovering from respective injuries. However, Naismith still feels the time is not quite right for 20-year-old Alex Lowry to join that starting line-up. The young Scot has recently secured a goal and assist in his last two games but still has much to learn according to the gaffer.

“Alex is somebody we’ve brought because we think he can contribute. On the flipside of that he is very young. His game time at first-team level has not been a lot and that’s partly why he has come in on loan because he wasn’t going to get that at Rangers. I’ve got a good relationship with him in that I can sit and be very honest with him and say that it is the out of possession stuff, the risks you take.

“There is a certain point he can take a risk because we are set up well and it’s worth taking a risk. But there are other moments like against Kilmarnock. He gets all the plaudits but his first action is to try to nutmeg a boy on the half-way line and lose the ball. In that moment the game can flip two ways.

“They can go and score and he’s the villain or it plays out the way it does. We can’t stop Alex from doing that but we can help him with the risk and reward. He is still on that journey and I have no doubt this season he will play big parts in games, whether it is from the start or coming on as a sub. He’s valuable to us and he’s learning and understanding that and that’s why in the last couple of games he has had a big impact.”

However, all the player politics and tactics aside, it’s still derby day. Are we to expect anything different or should the players ignore the background noise?

Well, Naismith argues it’s a batter of balance: “Partly it is like every other game because we can’t get too high and at the end of the day it is three points. That’s the biggest thing it is. But you can use the emotion and adrenaline and the build for the game to your advantage.

“As a player I thrived on that, I enjoyed it and it got me going. I think it is about coaching, over a period of time, your players who are dealing with this for the first time, that this is normal, don’t be afraid of this. Inevitably in these big games it’s who has the calmness more that comes out best, who plays better, who are the better players.

“If you go on the other side of that and you’re nervous, second guessing yourself, inevitably you are going to make a mistake or play poorly and the other team will get the points.”

The Jambos boss also misses the days when he was on the pitch for the derbies and not on the sidelines. While the excitement is still brewing the former Hearts forward fondly remembers his derby day playing days: “Derbies as a player you definitely feel there’s more to it, you’d put it on a par with a semi-final or a final.

“As a manager it is different because you work a certain way every day, so you’re not drawn into a specific game. So I would say I feel much calmer going into derbies, and every game as a coach, than I was as a player. There is not as much enjoyment in that, because you can affect it to a point but you’re not directly affecting it, that’s the thing you crave as a player.”