Steven Naismith wants Hearts’ performances to improve against St Mirren ahead of today’s trip to Paisley. The head coach has managed three times against Stephen Robinson’s side, winning one match, drawing one and losing one. He is particularly keen for better displays at today’s venue.

“St Mirren won't be much different to what they have been. There are similarities to the game last week against Kilmarnock. Different formations but both teams get it wide, put crosses in the box, commit to it and get bodies in the box,” said Naismith.

“When they are out of possession, St Mirren are structured in a way that's pretty standard to the way they have been. I think the biggest thing you can say is the players know it, they understand what they need to do. That's why they have had such a good season.

“Our record there has not been good in general over the years. Since I've been taking the team we've managed to get points at times, but I don't think any of the performances you would say: ‘Aye, that was a good performance.’ I'd like to try and change that.

“Plus, where we are in the season, what is at stake, St Mirren need two points to get into the top six - the next two are massive for them. For us, we want to continue to create that gap. Like last week, this week is another chance to do that against a team right below you.”

Robinson’s St Mirren side are typically competitive and Hearts must match their desire in order to take three points back to Edinburgh. “One thing: You know you will have been in a game,” said Naismith. “Every game we've played against them has been the same. You come out the other side and you think: ‘That's been hard work, it's been hard to get anything from it.’

“There are elements of the game we can control and we haven't done well enough, simple as that. We have had to force it. A bit of quality last season with Baz [Barrie McKay] through to Gino [Josh Ginnelly] and he gets a penalty that gets us something from the game. Earlier on in the season, it was an individual mistake, there wasn't much in the game. We need to carry more of a threat than we have done in the past there.”

Hearts travel west sitting comfortably third in the Premiership table. They are 11 points ahead of fourth-placed Kilmarnock and 13 better off than St Mirren in fifth. Naismith feels that, despite the considerable advantage, there is no question of motivation being an issue for his players.

“I think it could be but I don't think it is,” he remarked. “We've got the [Scottish Cup] semi-final, the competition for places is high. I've made it clear to everybody that, if there comes a point where players want to take a month of just doing enough, coasting, you are not going to last long. We need to keep going, pushing and pushing because that demand is going to be there every four days if you get into Europe. You either have the drive or you don't.

“If you don't have the drive you will get found out. On top of that, individually, we had 11 players away for the international break the last time. They have all got camps or tournaments in the summer which they will want to be part of, so that individual element is there as well. I don't think it will be a problem but I know there is that element that we have got to guard against.”

Hearts are without the Australian midfielder Calem Nieuwenhof again this weekend due to a niggling hamstring issue. Fellow midfielder Beni Baningime is doubtful having been ill this week. “Calem is still not ready so we're not going to risk it. He's trained a lot this week but asking him to sprint and get to that last point his body is telling him not to. He's just not made it and we will see how it goes,” explained Naismith.

“Beni has been ill so we will wait and see how he is. That's probably the only other one, the rest are where it has been. We've had a couple out of the squad that weren't selected because of the amount of bodies we have, so it shows you where we are at with injuries at the moment.”

Hearts are treating Nieuwenhof with caution as the season approaches a climax. “It's more that you don't want it to drag on and before you know it he's missed 10 weeks - then he's not fit enough to contribute in the last few games,” said the head coach.

“For me, it is one of the most frustrating injuries you can have, a hamstring or a calf injury. You feel good, everything is good but it takes that one moment of tiredness or fatigue to set you back weeks. From my experiences, I am very conscious of that with the players. Calem is doing all he can but we would rather give him another week.”