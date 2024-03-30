Hearts head coach Steven Naismith.

Hearts head coach Steven Naismith insists the affects of late returns from the international break were obvious in a 1-1 Premiership draw with Kilmarnock

The home side started on the front foot and got ahead early through a Kenneth Vargas goal. Kilmarnock grew into the game and Zander Clark stood tall to deny a good Marley Watkins header.

As the hosts looked to try and cement a grip on the game, the striker would not be denied a second time as he curled a fine effort into the top corner. Hearts still hold an 11-point gap on the side in fourth and who held them to a draw here.

Speaking after the game, Naismith said the affects of some players coming back into the fold on Friday after the international break proved apparent. He said: "It was a battle. For me, the hardest games to deal with are the ones after the international breaks, both as a player and for the coaching staff. It’s really difficult because four or five of our players didn’t get back into training until Friday.

"And then there is the intensity of international football and the travelling for each game. I think that showed in our performance. We started the game well, asked the question and got on the front foot, and then we get the goal at a good time. But then in those wee moments when we did break through, we just didn’t have that sharpness.

"It’s difficult. We had to give the players a lot of information yesterday going into the game. I think the goal summed it up – Shanks is through on goal and you think he is going to touch and finish. It gets away from him but he has the intelligence to find Kenneth and it’s brilliant. But that was probably the biggest thing. We knew it was going to be a battle and a fight, and Kilmarnock are really good at what they do. They are direct and the one time we don’t set up properly they get their goal. It’s a brilliant finish from Marley, who is having a really good season.

"The frustrating part is that we had opportunities to get a second but we didn’t do it. After the international break another game has gone by and the teams below us haven’t gained any ground on us. That’s a positive.

"On the back of a defeat, the biggest thing is that you get some sort of points in the next game and we have done that. But I think it showed that we’d had a few boys away in the performance."

Naismith also had praise for Costa Rican forward Kenneth Vargas at full-time. The forward signed a permanent five-year deal with the club this week and marked it with the header in this one, with the head in no doubt over what he brings to the table.