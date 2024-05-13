Hearts head coach Steven Naismith

The Hearts head coach has been left delighted with the forward.

Steven Naismith doesn’t expect Steve Clarke to give him many Euro 2024 squad clues - but he does anticipate a clean sweep of awards for Lawrence Shankland.

The striker netted his 30th goal for club and country at the weekend in a 3-0 stroll over Dundee. He is closing in on the 30 mark solely for Hearts this season in a star-studded campaign that has already merited winning the PFA Scotland Player of the Year award this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was recognised with a tifo from supporters pre-match against Dundee, with attentions slowly turning towards the summer and Euro 2024 with Scotland. Naismith’s side have already clinched third spot in the Premiership ahead of matches with St Mirren and Rangers before the end of the season this week.

The Tynecastle boss anticipates his talisman being on the flight to Germany for major tournament football, going abroad with a drive for success. Naismith said: “I think the appreciation you see from the fans at the start, the recognition that the club give him for the award he gets.

“I fully expect him to get the rest of the awards. It’s not the individual scoring 30 goals, it’s his all round consistency of coming up with goals and turning into a leader and a really good experienced professional. And he’s got loads of drive – he wants to maximise what he can do in his career.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goalkeeper Craig Gordon and Zander Clark are also in the mix to make Euro 2024. Naismith - a former coach in the national team system - speaks with boss Clarke regularly and knows huge decisions beckon beyond between the sticks.