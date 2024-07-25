Steven Naismith's verdict on Hearts' performance and scorelines against Burnley

SNS Group

Closed-door friendly served its purpose for the Tynecastle squad

Steven Naismith declared himself thoroughly satisfied with Hearts’ pre-season trip to Burnley as he prepared for another journey south this week. The Tynecastle squad visited Barnfield for two closed-door games last Saturday and will head to Fleetwood Town for their final official friendly in two days’ time.

The William Hill Premiership campaign begins when Rangers visit Edinburgh on Saturday, 3 August, in a 12.30pm kick-off live on Sky Sports. Hearts have worked their players hard throughout pre-season and will aim to fine-tune their side at Fleetwood ahead of the league opener.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Naismith is pleased with how preparations have gone so far. A closed-door match against Partick Thistle ended 2-2 prior to a week-long training camp in Tenerife earlier this month. Then came a 2-1 loss against Leyton Orient at home, followed by a 5-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. The trip to Burnley involved two matches, each lasting 75 minutes, being played simultaneously at the English Championship club’s training ground.

READ MORE: Premiership club make their move for Hearts defender

Hearts gave some returning international players useful game time, with Naismith reporting that they more than held their own on both pitches. “The biggest challenge was probably at the side with me trying to watch both games. Overall, it was really good,” he told the Edinburgh News.

“The levels you are playing against are very good. We had to work really hard, both in and out of possession, and we got a lot from it. When you play teams at that level, the areas where we feel we have maybe not nailed are highlighted. The teams you are facing are athletic, they have good quality and if you make a mistake then they are trying to go forward and punish you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The two games were really competitive. One of them finished 1-0 to Burnley from a free-kick. The other one was 0-0 and we missed a penalty. For both teams, that last wee bit of quality in the final third - which is the last bit to come for players - was probably missing. Overall, the tempo of the games and the detail in them were both really good.

“Both teams did have chances in the games which came from good attacking play, and sometimes from defending in a structure that's not perfect. It's pre-season so it was a really good exercise. Kenneth Vargas played, Lawrence Shankland got more minutes, Zander Clark was on the pitch as well.”