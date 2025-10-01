Storm Amy will hit northern parts of the UK on Friday and Saturday (Pic: SNS) | SNS Group

Storm Amy is due to hit Scotland and other northern parts of the UK on Friday and Saturday, potentially impacting the football.

The Met Office have issued a Yellow Weather Warning for Scotland and other northern areas of the United Kingdom with Storm Amy due to sweep across the country this weekend.

The warning is in place for Friday and Saturday meaning this weekend’s Edinburgh Derby could be hit hard by wind and heavy rain fall. The match is due to kick off at Tynecastle at 5:45pm on Saturday, October 4.

There is currently no suggestion that the match is in any danger of postponement with the forecast currently showing a 50 percent chance of precipitation and temperatures of 11° Celsius at the time of publication. However, the warning remains in place and the Met Office have issued advice for the country.

What the Met Office have said about Storm Amy Yellow Weather Warning as Hearts and Hibs fans prepare for Edinburgh Derby

Large parts of the east coast of Scotland, including the city of Edinburgh, are not currently covered by the Yellow Weather Warning for rain but are covered by the warning for winds on Friday. The warning remains in place throughout Saturday when the Edinburgh Derby is due to take place. Here is the latest advice from the Met Office around areas set to be hit by Storm Amy:

What should I expect?

Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen

Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible

Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

Some roads and bridges may close

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible

What should I do?

Prepare to protect your property and people from injury. Check for loose items outside your home and plan how you could secure them. Items include; bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds, and fences.

Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea. Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly. When a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.

Further Storm Amy details from the Met Office

The advice from the Met Office says: “ Storm Amy is expected to bring a spell of very strong winds to many parts of northern Britain later on Friday and into Saturday. Westerly winds will pick up during Friday, initially in the west before extending eastwards during Friday night.

“Gusts of 50 to 60 mph are likely for many areas and may reach 60 to 70 mph in some places for a time. Exposed coasts and hills will see the highest gusts which could exceed 80 mph. The strongest winds currently look more likely over parts of northern Scotland.

“This will lead to difficult driving conditions for high sided vehicles on prone routes such as cross winds on exposed or high level routes. The very strong winds will also be accompanied by spells of heavy rain, most persistent across parts of western Scotland.

“The winds will ease for most parts on Saturday afternoon but will continue to be very strong for the Northern Isles and parts of the far north of Scotland through to the end of the day before slowly easing overnight.”

