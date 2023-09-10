Ten famous Hearts supporters including Olympic and snooker legends

Familiar faces from the world of sport, television and politics are known to support Hearts.

There is a feeling Hearts are yet to really get going in the Premiership this season.

With the international break now in full swing, the men from Tynecastle are currently sat in eighth place in the table after they collected just one win from their opening four games of the season. There has been excitement elsewhere after the Jam Tarts saw off Norwegian club Rosenberg in the Europa Conference League before thoughts of a place in the group stages were ended by Greek side PAOK.

Off-field events have surrounded another managerial restructure as Steven Naismith was confirmed as head coach once again and Frankie McAvoy has now returned to his old role as assistant coach.

The duo will hope to show significant improvement from the lacklustre start to the season - and they can count on the backing of familiar faces from the world of sport, television and politics who are known to be lifelong supporters of the club.

Sir Chris Hoy The four time Olympic gold medallist is one of the Jambos most famous supporters and can often be seen at Tynecastle taking in the action

Ken Stott Despite playing Hibs supporting detective Inspector Rebus, The Hobbit star is actually a supporter of the Jam Tarts. He recently starred alongside famous Hibs fan Dougray Scott in the series 'Crime'.

Gavin Hastings One of the greatest rugby union players to ever pull on the dark blue for Scotland, the Britigh & Irish Lions legend may have made his name across the road at Murrayfield but he grew up supporting the Jambos