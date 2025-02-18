Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The talent is thriving in a new position that has been brought on by a Hearts hero.

Hearts talent Finlay Pollock has named the Scottish Cup-winning hero behind his rise to striker fortune.

Amid injuries to the likes of Lewis Vaughan and Jack Hamilton out on loan at Raith Rovers, the attacking midfielder has been turned into a striker. He scored a double at the weekend as Barry Robson’s side narrowed the gap to the Premiership play-offs with a 3-0 Championship win vs Partick Thistle.

The 20-year-old has now stated he’s been the beneficiary of extra lessons from Raith assistant Colin Cameron. A forward-thinking midfielder during his playing days, Cameron spent five years in maroon and scored the opening goal in the 1998 Scottish Cup Final, which Hearts won 2–1 against Rangers.

Pollock knows how important form is heading into the Championship home straight. He said: "Up front is a position that I've never really played, but the manager has come in, him and Mickey, and have shown me how to play it. Mickey was a forward player and got in those areas in the box. For the second goal I've been sort of doing extra training.

"I was out doing extra last week with Mickey, we did a bit of finishing and you can see where it's coming into my game. It's about getting in those positions and trying to get good contact on the ball and get goals.

"We knew how important the game was before we went in, and we knew we needed those three points. We started fast, we started quick, and you could tell that we really needed this one. And obviously the three points brings us closer to the play-off spots as well, which we'll be looking to get into.

"We've got Hamilton next week so hopefully we'll bring home three points again. The training is obviously very hard but I think all the boys are buying into it really well. And each day we're getting better at what we're supposed to do and what the manager wants us to do.

"We really prepared well, not just with the ball, but without the ball as well. I think credit to us and the manager because the counter-press in the first half was really good, which allowed us to attack and we were fast in transition."