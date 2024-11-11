A Hearts star has addressed defeat and what was said in the dressing room afterwards.

Cammy Devlin says it’s time for Hearts to get ruthless as they seek to turn their good performances into points.

The Jambos head into the international break second-bottom in the Premiership after a 1-0 defeat to Rangers at Ibrox. A Cyriel Dessers strike after six minutes was enough to settle the match in Govan but Rangers fans grew anxious with their side who were not at the top of their game.

Hearts played well throughout the 90 minutes but were not able to capitalise and take points back to Gorgie, Kenneth Vargas passing up a couple of chances. New head coach Neil Critchley has said he doesn’t want his side to be a nearly team, as midfielder Devlin reveals what was said in the changing room at Ibrox.

The Australian explained: “He’s spot on. He spoke to us and said you can come off the field thinking we played nice football and were good in moments, it was just that cutting edge.

“First of all you can’t concede soft goals within the first five minutes when you come here. But when you regroup and start playing nice football.. it’s about being ruthless in both boxes and we weren’t. It’s so frustrating playing the way we did and not getting a goal.

“Really disappointing to be honest. When you come here and concede within five minutes you’re going to find it really tough. It’s the story of the season in a. Lot of ways where we come off thinking we played really well but don’t even walk away with a point. It’s disappointing.

“We had a game plan which we worked on. The gaffer wanted us to be brave and I think we really were with the ball. We controlled a lot of the game in the ay we passed the ball. The crowd get frustrated if they are not attacking, attacking, attacking which is the way it is at a big football club. It’s just frustrating when you play the way we do and don’t get a goal.”

Another game passed without a goal for talisman and Hearts number nine Lawrence Shankland. Devlin says it’s incumbent on all the players in the squad to step up with goals and not just leaving it to the Scotland international.

He said: “We know Shanks’ qualities and I thought at Ibrox he was outstanding. The work he does for us as a team goes unnoticed so much like his link-up play. It’s about other players stepping up and taking the pressure off him in terms of goalscoring, He’s not always going to be finding the back of the net. I’m sure when he does it will start flowing for him.

“He’s just one player. There’s 10 others that need to grab it and take the pressure off him because he does so much for us. But at the same time I’m sure when he starts scoring things will change.”

They have came close to points and results in some games, and clinched them in others like victories against St Mirren, Omonia Nicosia in the Conference League and St Johnstone. Devlin wants the players at Hearts to drive the change and banishing the not close enough feeling.

The midfielder added: “In the gaffer’s first game in charge and his first European game, we have a style of play that we want to be a team you watch and think that’s the team we see week in, week out. They play nice football, they are brave, attacking, they are aggressive with and without the ball.

“His first game we finished our chances and won 4-0. Getting that early goal really pushes you on to get momentum in the game. He’s not going to change the way he wants us to play. We just have to stick at it. He’s only been here a month and the style of play is pretty clear to see. You can feel what he wants to do when you are on the pitch and watching I’d like to think it will be similar.

“It’s about use as players talking more responsibility. We know what we want to do and it’s just about getting that final thing, someone making something happen. That feeling of being close but not close enough is so frustrating. It’s about us as players changing it.”