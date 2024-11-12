Hearts players will now get extended time with the new head coach after a relentless run.

Cammy Devlin says Hearts are looking to get clinical in both boxes ahead of some crucial training time with new head coach Neil Critchley.

The recently-appointed Jambos leader will finally have some extended period on the training pitch with his squad after a busy run of games. While losing their last two games 2-0 and 1-0 to Heidenheim and Rangers, the performances in both and other games during his tenure so far provide encouragement over what Hearts could be under the ex-Blackpool and QPR manager.

Devlin says the players at Hearts need to take responsibility over a situation that has the club in the bottom two of the Premiership heading into November’s international break. He is looking forward to training with Critchley as a ruthless target is set. Next up after the break is Celtic at Tynecastle.

The midfielder said: “We are not sitting where we should be in the table. So every time we step onto the training pitch there has to be a purpose to improve so to get better as an individual and team, the gaffer will be looking forward to having us.

“He has come in and had games every three games and we have changed the way we play but it’s a time to drill more into us and for us as players to get better at it and have a real focus on what we do. The games aren’t getting easier when we get back so we have to take more responsibility as players.”

“Definitely (progress since Critchley arrived). Without scoring goals and getting that result on Sunday and on Thursday. The nearly feeling. I think on the pitch we are playing good football. I hope watching it is encouraging. The message he is giving us is to play and be brave because he thinks there’s quality in the squad to do that.

“I feel since he came in even the games we have drawn and lost, the performances have been positive. St Johnstone we didn’t play so well but we ground out that result. It’s about turning that habit of playing well but not winning. We have to change that but it’s on the players to step up. We’re playing well but we need to get a result. We walk away here without a point and I feel it minimum has to be a point today. I do feel the performances are encouraging. It’s about being ruthless in both boxes.”