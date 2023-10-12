Spain vs Scotland: Scotland’s top 25 international goalscorers as Scott McTominay looks to break in

The Scottish Premiership is taking another international break as Scotland fight to reach the 2024 Euros Championships in Germany next year. Steve Clarke’s men are just one point away from hopping on that plane but first must face Spain in Seville.

They have stormed through their qualifying fixtures so far, scoring a maximum 15 points available from their first five matches. Now, there are just three remaining matches left to secure their place as they first face the Spanish before heading to Georgia, and finally welcoming Norway to Hampden Park in November.

Scott McTominay has been an undeniable star throughout the campaign and the Manchester United midfielder has scored six goals from the first five matches and is now two goals behind the qualifying rounds top goalscorer, Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku.

With Scotland on the brink of qualifying for their next major tournament, the Edinburgh Evening News takes a look at the nation’s top goalscorers, with several faces familiar to Hibs and Hearts fans.

1 . Scotland's Scott McTominay has seven goals for Scotland in this years Euros 2024 qualifying campaign Scotland's Scott McTominay has seven goals for Scotland in this years Euros 2024 qualifying campaign

2 . 25. Tommy Walker Walker, who is one of Hearts' most historic players and managers, scored nine goals for Scotland in 21 appearances.

3 . 24. Jackie Mudie Mudie scored nine goals in 17 appearances for Scotland