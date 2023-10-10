Scotland could qualify for the 2024 Euros tournament in Germany this week

Hibs and Hearts will have a week’s respite following a dramatic Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle this weekend as Scotland heads to Spain. Steve Clarke will once again lead the national side in the hope of reaching the 2024 European Championships. Scotland have achieved a maximum 15 points from their five fixtures and a win in Spain could seal the deal. The last time the Tartan Army were in action was against England as the ‘Auld Enemy’ was reunited for a 150th Anniversary fixture.

Things didn’t end well for Clarke and Robertson’s men but their record in the European qualifying has been tremendous and hopes are high. Scotland still have three opportunities to confirm their place in next year’s tournament and here is how to watch their first attempt this week...

When is Spain vs Scotland?

The match will take place on Thursday 12 October with kick-off set for 7.45pm BST. Sevilla’s Estadio de La Cartuja will be welcoming the Tartan Army this week.

How to watch Spain vs Scotland

Fans can tune into Viaplay Sports 1 to watch Scotland in action. Coverage is set to begin at 7.15pm ahead of the 7,45pm kick-off and fans will need to subscribe to the streaming service in order to watch. Subscriptions which include the sport channels start at £14.99/month or an annual pass can be bought for £9.99/month.

Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 13 occasions in total with Scotland winning five and Spain winning six. Their last meeting took place in March 2023 at Hampden Park and saw Scott McTominay shine as the Tartan Army beat the visitors 2-0.

Spain last beat Scotland during the 2010/11 European Championships with Spain beating Scotland 3-1.

How can Scotland qualify for Euros 2024?

Scotland can qualify for the Euros 2024 tournament if they beat Spain this Thursday, or if Norway fail to beat Cyprus. If Scotland lose to Spain or if Norway win, the Tartan Army’s fate will fall to the next matchday which takes place on 16 November.

Scotland will qualify for Germany 2024 if they beat Georgia in November. Failing this, Scotland could set up a dramatic showdown at Hampden Park on 19 November when they welcome Norway. The Norwegians currently sit third in the group and could level with Steve Clarke’s side if they beat both Cyprus and Spain.

However, Scotland still have the upper hand in terms of goal difference and Norway would have to win by two clear goals in Glasgow to beat Andy Robertson and company on goal difference. Head to our article on how Scotland can qualify to find out more.

Squads

Clarke is set to be without Ryan Jack and Kieran Tierney for the upcoming fixtures against Spain and France. Jack recently withdrew from the squad after he picked up an injury against former club Aberdeen. Here is their full squad:

Goalkeepers : Zander Clark, Angus Gunn, Liam Kelly

: Zander Clark, Angus Gunn, Liam Kelly Defenders : Liam Cooper, Jack Hendry, Aaron Hickey, Scott McKenna, Nathan Patterson, Ryan Porteous, Andy Robertson, John Souttar, Greg Taylor

: Liam Cooper, Jack Hendry, Aaron Hickey, Scott McKenna, Nathan Patterson, Ryan Porteous, Andy Robertson, John Souttar, Greg Taylor Midfielders : Stuart Armstong, Lewis Ferguson, Billy Gilmour, John McGinn, Callum McGregor, Kenny McLean, Scott McTominay

: Stuart Armstong, Lewis Ferguson, Billy Gilmour, John McGinn, Callum McGregor, Kenny McLean, Scott McTominay Forwards: Che Adams, Jacob Brown, Ryan Christie, Lyndon Dykes, Kevin Nisbet.

Spanish squad: