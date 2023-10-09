Huge Rangers next manager development ahead of Hibs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Birmingham City manager John Eustace has quickly shot to the top of the bookmakers odds to become the next Rangers boss following his departure from the EFL Championship club earlier this morning (Monday 9 October). It was reported at the weekend that Birmingham City were lining up former Manchester United and Everton striker Wayne Rooney after it was mutually agreed he would leave the MLS side DC United.

Eustace has become the latest in a long line of names to be linked with the Ibrox role following last month’s sacking of Michael Beale. The Englishman was removed from his duties after the Gers lost 3-1 to Aberdeen at home, putting them seven points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership table.

The latest from Glasgow has suggested that the Ibrox board, with the help of ex-Rangers boss and Scotland legend Graeme Souness, have narrowed their search down to four candidates: Scott Parker, Kevin Muscat, Philippe Clement and Pascal Janson. The Chairman John Bennett and chief executive James Bisgrove flew to London to meet the candidates, but if the odds are to be believed, another name could be added to the list.

A statement from Birmingham City said: ““It is essential that the Board of Directors and the football management are fully aligned on the importance of implementing a winning mentality and a culture of ambition across the entire Football Club. With this in mind, Birmingham City has today parted company with Head Coach, John Eustace.

“Eustace departs after 15 months in charge, having helped to stabilise and strengthen the Club on the pitch following his appointment in July 2022. In his first season at the helm, he guided the team to a 17th-place finish, securing Sky Bet Championship status with three games remaining.

“During his time at St. Andrew’s, he galvanised the squad to deliver a number of memorable moments in testing circumstances. The Club would like to thank John for his contribution. His dedication and work ethic was evident throughout his time in B9 and he will always be welcomed back to St. Andrew’s.

“A new First Team Manager will be announced in the coming days who will be responsible for creating an identity and clear ‘no fear’ playing style that all Birmingham City teams will adopt and embrace. The Club will be issuing no further comment at this time.”