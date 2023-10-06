Rangers rejected by candidate as new next manager link emerges

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It’s derby day this weekend in the Scottish capital with Nick Montgomery preparing for his first fixture at Tynecastle. Hibs and Hearts drew their most recent derby, which took place in May, but the drama was not restricted to just the field thanks to a brawl.

It remains to be seen what will happen this weekend in Gorgie but with both sitting similarly in the Scottish Premiership table, it is expected to be a hotly fought contest to determine whether Edinburgh is green or maroon this month. While we wait for the first derby of the season, here is the latest news from the rest of the Scottish Premiership ahead of the eighth matchday.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Johnstone starlet attracts international buzz

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Poland and Scotland are both keen on 16-year-old St Johnstone midfielder Fran Franczak (The Courier). The youngster has made one league appearance, coming on as a second-half substitute against Hibernian in September.

He was born in Poland but moved to Perth, Scotland, as a child and now both countries are interested in securing his services on the international circuit going forward. The midfielder was said to be ‘pushing to start’ following his recent appearance for the Premiership side and could well make a huge decision on his international future in the coming weeks.

Former boss of Ibrox rivals registers interest

Free agent Oliver Glasner, who led Eintracht Frankfurt to Europa League final victory over the Ibrox side, has instructed his representatives to officially register an interest (Daily Record). The 49-year-old lost his job in the summer, despite leading the German side to the last 16 of last season’s Champions League and on Wednesday night, Glasner reportedly instructed his representatives to officially register his interest in the vacant Glaswegian spot.

The news comes after the Record also reported Former Chelsea and Everton manager Frank Lampard and Yokohama F Marinos head coach Kevin Muscat have both held talks with Rangers about their team boss vacancy, while Kilmarnock’s Derek McInnes is still under serious consideration.

Ex-Real Madrid boss rejects Rangers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Real Madrid, Spain and Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Julen Lopetegui has rejected an approach from Rangers (TeamTalk). Rangers are keen to hire a top and experienced manager in their hunt for the new man to replace the recently sacked Michael Beale. However, their approach to Lopetegui was rejected by the former Real Madrid boss.