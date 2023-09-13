What do Scotland need to do to qualify for Euros 2024? Remaining fixtures explained

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Scotland have suffered a devastating blow in form following a 3-1 defeat at Hampden Park last night (Tuesday 12 September). The Tartan Army had been in blistering form and hopes were high as they prepared to welcome England for the 150th Anniversary Heritage fixture at Mount Florida.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before this latest defeat, Andy Robertson and his squad had been firing through the European 2024 qualifying stages and are just a fixtures away from qualifying for next year’s tournament.

Here is all you need to know about what Scotland have to do to confirm their place in the European Championships 2024...

How many points do Scotland need?

Scotland need just one more win from their remaining three matches to confirm their place in next year’s tournament. They have secured a maximum 15 points from their five matches - eight more than Norway who sit in third place and six more than Spain who are in second place.

However, they may still have a lot to do in order to secure the top two finish required for the automatic qualification. There are two scenarios that could see Scotland secure their place in Germany next year - either by winning just one of their upcoming matches (including an away fixture against Spain) or by Norway dropping points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Scotland beat Spain in October or Georgia in November or if they draw both matches they will be at next year’s tournament. If Scotland lose both matches, they could still earn a place at the Euros 2024 if Norway fail to beat Cyprus or Spain next month.

What happens if Scotland loses to Spain?

There is one scenario which could see a final Euro 2024 qualifying showdown take place at Hampden Park. If Scotland lose both their upcoming matches and Norway win theirs, this would set up a huge blockbuster fixture with Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard in Glasgow on 19 November with the winner going through to the Euros.

What could happen against Norway?

Should Scotland pick up just one point from their next two matches, Norway could level with them at 16 points if they beat both Cyprus and Spain. This still gives Scotland the edge as the Norwegians would have to win by two clear goals to beat Scotland on goal difference.

A 2-1 for Norway at Hampden would cancel out Scotland’s 2-1 win in Oslo meaning the tiebreaker would revert to goal difference which is still firmly in Scotland’s favour as they are +11 compared to Norway’s -1.

When are Scotland’s remaining fixtures?

Spain vs Scotland - 12 October, 7.45pm BST

Georgia vs Scotland - 16 November, 5pm GMT

Scotland vs Norway - 19 November, 7.45pm GMT