Latest transfer news from Hibs and Hearts’ Scottish Premiership rivals

It’s a big weekend for the Edinburgh clubs as Hibs prepare for their first match under Nick Montgomery at Kilmarnock and Hearts prepare for a must-win fixture against Aberdeen at Tynecastle.

Both the Gorgie and Leith-based teams have endured troublesome starts to their 2023/24 Scottish Premiership campaigns but with change in management for both teams, the Jambos and Hibees will be hopeful of a more steady ship as the domestic league progresses.

As Hibs prepare to take on the side sitting just one place and one point above them in the league and Hearts welcome the Dons, who are placed 10th, here are all the latest stories from their Scottish Premiership rivals...

Ex-Gers star reveals “complicated injury”

Former Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos says his final season at Ibrox was hampered by “a very complicated injury” (Record). Morelos became the Light Blues record scorer on the continent despite his stint under Michael Beale seeing him take on more of an understudy role

The 27-year-old has since signed with Santos, and in his first press conference for the Brazilian side he said: “Obviously, there wasn’t a lot of game time at Rangers last season due to a very complicated injury, but I accepted things as they were. It was still a season of scoring twelve goals, obviously I didn’t play most of the main matches. But it was a very nice feeling to play in Europe, in the Europa League and the Champions League”

Dundee boss makes bold international claim

Having four players away on international duty is the kind of club Dundee want to be, says manager Tony Docherty (Courier). Four players from Dundee have been away with their respective nations with Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan both starting for Scotland Under 21s and this has inspired Docherty to hope this is only just the start of international journeys for his players.

“It’s great to have players away on international duty. That’s the kind of club we want to be. Seeing Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan in the U21s can inspire the rest of our young players to aim for that too. We want to build on that and hopefully in future international break we’ll have players away representing their countries.”

Scotland starlet signs new Premier League deal

Scotland Under-21 defender Ibane Bowat is delighted to have signed a new deal at Fulham (Herald).

The defender has said he was delighted to sign the new deal just a couple of months after a nightmare mauling in the Netherlands. The 20-year-old is already highly thought of at Craven cottage and he has been rewarded with a new two-year contract before being immediately sent on loan to the Austrian Bundesliga side TSV Hartberg.