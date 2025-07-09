Sabah Kerjota and Pierre Landry Kabore will soon play in the SPFL

Prospective Hearts signings Sabah Kerjota and Pierre Landry Kabore are arriving in Edinburgh to complete moves to Tynecastle Park. Neither is likely to be available in time for Saturday’s Premier Sports Cup opening tie against Dunfermline Athletic, but both should be confirmed as Hearts players in the coming days.

Kerjota’s £120,000 transfer from the Italian Serie C club US Sambenedettese is agreed and his registration with the Scottish Football Association should be processed first. He is a left-footed Albanian winger who favours the right flank. With 10 goals and 11 assists as Sambenedettese gained promotion from Italy’s regional leagues last season, the 23-year-old’s form attracted attention from Hearts.

Kabore is likely to take slightly longer. As an African arriving in the UK, he must go through a different immigration process. Tynecastle officials are paying a modest fee to bring the 24-year-old Burkina Faso internationalist to Scotland from the Estonian side JK Narva Trans, where he scored 12 goals in 15 league games. He is also a left-footed winger who plays on the right but scored many goals as a striker this season.

Hearts head coach Derek McInnes spoke about both prospective new recruits ahead of Saturday’s match. “One of them is here just now in Edinburgh, the other one lands tomorrow,” he confirmed. “There’s nothing we can say officially other than Kerjota might be the easier one to do and might be done quicker because of rules and regulations. He has not had a pre-season so we are going to have to wait a bit for him to get up to speed and get work into him. Kabore is ready to play but can’t play yet - not available for Saturday or Tuesday [against Hamilton] but possibly next Saturday [against Stirling Albion].”

Departures from the Hearts first-team squad are inevitable before the summer transfer window closes on 1 September. None are imminent, though. “Not really,” confirmed McInnes. “There are a few enquiries for one or two of the younger lads. We've got Liam Mcfarlane out [to Alloa] and big Lewis Neilson [to Falkirk] out on great loans for both lads.

“When you get one or two injuries in the squad - we had 21 outfield players training today, which is a good number, the kind you want to work with. In recent weeks it’s been 26 or 27, which is unmanageable from a training and working perspective, but also from a financial perspective. As teams get selected and players maybe aren't getting enough game time, that will happen quite naturally but we're not at that juncture yet.”

SPFL friendly brings an 8-0 win for Hearts

McInnes watched his team record an 8-0 pre-season friendly win against League Two newcomers East Kilbride on Tuesday evening and declared the outing a success. “Very good,” he said. “It was a good game for us because of how East Kilbride like to play. They want to dominate the ball, they want to try and bring teams on to you. So even just from a purely fitness point of view, it was perfect.

“I always like to play a team like that pre-season where you know you're going to have to get after them. You know you're going to have to be organised. You're going to have to bob on really or they'll play through your press. We were magnificent at that, turning the ball over. I wouldn't say we were clinical because we did miss loads of chances, but it’s good to get all your strikers in front of goal, scoring goals, missing good chances. It was all my attacking players who got involved.

“A clean sheet was good. We never really had any real scares. I thought from a fitness point of view, and even from a confidence point of view, it's good for the players to have a game like that. It wasn't easy. We had to work hard. East Kilbride will do all right this year. I think they could win that league.

“I genuinely think they've got a level of player there and they're used to winning - they've got a lot of confidence. So we had to do so much to try and get on top of them. I'm not going to dwell too much on a pre-season friendly. Even if we hadn't won last night, it still wouldn't detract from what's really important, which is Saturday. But it doesn't do us any harm.”

The manager experimented with new Irish midfielder Oisin McEntee at right-back in the first half before Norwegian Christian Borchgrevink took over at the interval. “Aye. We just wanted a wee look, to be honest,” he said of McEntee. “Again, in pre season, part of the problem is trying to fit everyone in. We looked at it, there was obviously a bit of disappointment for one or two because of that. We wanted to get more out of the senior players who I feel might have a chance.

“There were two different teams - 45 minutes each - although Zander Clark played the full 90 minutes. Again, it was just to have a wee look. Oisin has played right of a back three, he has played wing-back before. I see him more as a No.8 but he has that utility status us managers love. I just wanted to satisfy myself and have a wee look at him in that position.”

