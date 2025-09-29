Hearts and Hibs put points on the board ahead of this weekend’s Premiership clash.

Hearts have two contenders for signing of the season - as one pundit insists Hibs got to the bottom of a lingering issue at Parkhead.

The Jambos moved top of the table ahead of hosting their rivals for the first time in the Premiership this season, sweeping Falkirk aside 3-0. Alexandros Kyziridis scored a wonder goal coming in off the left flank, Lawrence Shankland became the SPFL’s all-time top scorer and Craig Halkett headed home from a corner on a good day for the Jambos.

Amid some defensive concerns, Hibs put in a solid display to draw 0-0 with Celtic, their fifth draw in succession since an opening day victory at Dundee. Ahead of this weekend’s Edinburgh derby, the pair have been debated by Andy Halliday, Kris Boyd and James McFadden on Sky Sports. Boyd reckons ex-Kilmarnock teammate Stuart Findlay could prove to be one of the division’s top recruits this term after his loan arrival from Oxford United.

Who is Hearts’ best signing?

The Rangers hero said: “They're scoring goals and there's a lot being made about Hearts' front players, and rightly so, because they've been excellent. But Stuart Findlay and Halkett as well, outstanding. You know, we keep hearing about the forward areas there, but Stuart Findlay could be one of the signings of the season so far. I played with him at Kilmarnock. He's just an old-school centre-back. He'll just clear his lines, do what he needs to do. He's a good boy, he's a manager's dream. He'll go in, he'll train properly and you can see that with these performances as well. Hearts are in a good place.”

Ex-Hearts midfielder Halliday meanwhile was delighted for former teammate Shankland, as his unsung hero award goes to set piece coach Ross Grant, who arrived in the summer and unlocked new attacking verve for Hearts from dead ball situations. The Motherwell midfielder said: “Fantastic for him. Obviously a lot of speculation towards him and his future going into the summer. Hearts fans will be absolutely delighted that he's committed his time there and he started the season extremely well. So has Kyziridis, I mean, what a finish that is. As soon as it leaves his boot, I think he knows himself it's only going in one place.

“Hearts have started magnificently well. They've changed shape throughout the season. A back three and a back four. But I think the biggest thing is the amount of depth they've got in personnel in certain areas of the pitch and they've got goals from everywhere. Boydy pointed out Stuart Finlay as one of the best signings.

James McFadden on Celtic vs Hibs

“What about the set-piece coach? Because, I mean, that's Craig Halkett's third goal of the season already. Stuart Findlay's obviously pitched in with a few as well. So, I think they're going to have a really good season. It'll be interesting to see how long they can maintain it. Obviously, they've got a derby coming up and then a game against Celtic in a couple of weeks' time as well. As it stands, Hearts are looking in a really good place.”

Scotland hero McFadden meanwhile was keen to praise Hibs after their dogged effort at Celtic Park. He said: “I think it was actually, as much as Celtic didn't score any goals, I think it was a much better performance. There was a bit more of energy and an intent to go forward. But having said all that, you have to credit Hibs as well.

“Defensively, they've not been great this season. They've conceded a lot of goals but it was about being solid defensively, giving yourself a base to try and catch Celtic in a counter-attack. They were putting blocks in. They were getting in the way of crosses and shots. As much as Celtic probably should have scored, I think you need to credit Hibs for the performance.”