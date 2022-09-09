News you can trust since 1873
WATCH: Craig Fowler's verdict after Hearts are thumped by Basaksehir

Watch and listen to Craig Fowler’s post-match analysis from Tynecastle Park after Hearts lose 4-0 to Istanbul Basaksehir in their Europa Conference League Group A opener.

By Craig Fowler
Friday, 9th September 2022, 6:00 am

