A former Hearts and Sheffield Wednesday star has turned heads in the English Football League with a stunner for his current club.

Leyton Orient thrashed Exeter City 6-2 on the road in an eye-catching League One result midweek. New signing Azeem Abdulai inspired the rout with a hat-trick, his while Dilan Markanday and Jamie Donley also added to the goalscoring racked up by Richie Wellens’ side.

The pick of the goals though Sean Clare. He joined Hearts from Sheffield Wednesday and spent two season in maroon, before heading back down south where he has since featured Oxford United, Burton Albion, Charlton Athletic and Wigan Athletic.

His effort has been described as ‘an absolute belter’ and can be watched via the clip below. Wellens said of the win: “It was a very strange game, but a brilliant result. I thought we were ruthless and on the transition, I thought we looked like scoring every time we attacked.

“It’s a long journey down here and we didn’t have much time to work or train, but in terms of our rotations and playing out, we did not work on too much, it was about playing forward and landing on seconds (balls) and if we could get the next pass, we knew we’d get our front three in dangerous positions.”

Exeter manager, former Hibs and Scotland defender Gary Caldwell, was far from happy. He said: “I am really disappointed and embarrassed at the way we performed, the way we just gave the game away again. We show our fight again in the second half, get back to 4-2 and are right in the game and we throw momentum away again.

“We apologise to the supporters that came here tonight, we have to do better – and we have to do better quickly. I take responsibility for the result and I have to do better and bring reinforcements into the team before Monday. But we have 18 games to go and we have to regroup very quickly. They were 3-0 up in 14 minutes and hardly did a thing to do that. We just did not compete.”

Clare came through the ranks at Sheffield Wednesday and made a handful of appearances for the Owls before being offered a new contract. There was interest at the time from other English clubs but Hearts needed a much smaller cross-border compensation fee and it allowed then-boss Craig Levein to swoop in.

Such was his potential at Hillsborough that the Jambos went outside their budget to sign him from Sheffield Wednesday. Clare went on to play 71 times with 12 goals and five assists, capable of playing a variety of positions. Levein said in 2018 at the time of the star’s arrival: "For me it was an absolute no-brainer.

“This was outwith the budget, but it was such an opportunity for us that it was a good investment. He's a really exciting young player and there's a set of circumstances that have arisen that have allowed us to sign him. He could have gone elsewhere for a lot more money than we are paying him."