What Celtic expect from Hearts fans in Tynecastle battle with a twist amid 'weird' factor surrounding game
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A Celtic star is expecting a loud and buoyant crowd when travelling to face Hearts on Saturday night.
In an unusual kick-off time, the Jambos will host Brendan Rodgers’ side in a 19:45 slot live on TV. Such a kick-off is usually reserved for midweek matches but it will get the rare Saturday night treatment in Gorgie this weekend.
The game will be Hearts’ first since a 1-0 defeat to Rangers last time out, where the performance was good in the main, but a cutting edge required to deliver points alluded them. Their weekend opponents couldn’t be in much better form.
Celtic have won all but one of their games domestically this season and have got seven points from four games in the league phase of the Champions League. Luke McCowan, who signed for the champions in the summer from Dundee, has been previewing the match.
He admits that the Hearts clash comes with a weird element in the form of the late kick-off time. With that said, he expects the noise levels from the largely Hearts-supporting crowd inside the stadium to ramp up the noise. Hearts head into the game in the Premiership’s 11th spot.
McCowan told Sky Sports, “I can’t wait! It’s a bit weird playing on a Saturday night, but it’s just like a midweek game and you treat it as the quarter-to-eight kick-off or 8pm kick-off. Nothing really changes and it’ll be a different one for sure and it’ll be a loud one for sure at Tynecastle.”
