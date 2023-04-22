What channel is Hearts vs Ross County on? How to watch Scottish Premiership match on TV plus live stream info
Caretaker boss Steven Naismith will be looking to pick up a valuable three points at Tynecastle in their final league match before the split.
Another bumper weekend of Scottish Premiership action kicks off in Edinburgh this weekend as Hearts welcomes Ross County in Saturday’s early kick off.
Steven Naismith takes charge of his second match as caretaker boss with the Jambos in serious need of a win as they look to end their six game losing run. The hosts are five points behind Aberdeen in third but will look to cut that gap, with Barry Robson’s Dons hosting Rangers on Sunday, when they face the division’s current bottom club. For any supporters who are unable to make the match, here is everything you need to know about how to watch it live on TV and online:
Hearts vs Ross County date and kick off time
It’s the final round of Scottish Premiership fixtures this weekend and it all kicks off at Tynecastle tomorrow (Saturday, April 22) with a 12:30pm kick off. Once the full round of matches has concluded the final five post-split fixtures are expected to be announced in the following days. Here are the other matches taking place this weekend (All 3pm kick offs on Saturday unless otherwise stated):
- St Johnstone vs Hibs
- St Mirren vs Kilmarnock
- Dundee United vs Livingston
- Celtic vs Motherwell
- Aberdeen vs Rangers (Sunday)
What TV channel is Heart vs Ross County on?
Sky Sports will be broadcasting the match between Hearts and Ross County on Sky Sports Main Event (Sky channel 401) and Sky Sports Football (Sky channel 403). Build up to the game starts at noon, half an hour before kick off as pundits preview the match and the other matches taking place this weekend.
Hearts vs Ross County live stream
Sky customers can live stream that match online and on mobile devices via the SkyGo app which is available to download through most mainstream app stores. Non-Sky customers also have the option to stream the match by purchasing a NOWTV package. NOWTV offers 24 hour memberships priced at £9.99 or rolling monthly memberships for £34.99.
Hearts vs Ross County previous meetings this season
This will be the third and final meeting of the two clubs this season with Ross County guaranteed a bottom half finish Hearts all but guaranteed a top half finish due to Livingston’s -17 goal difference compared to their +2 meaning the seventh placed Lions could only overtake them 19 goal swing. The previous two matches this season between the Jambos and the Staggies both went the way of the Edinburgh side.
Their October clash in the Highlands saw Jordan White give the hosts an early lead but Lawrence Shankland and Andy Halliday quickly turned the game on its head for the visitors to lead 2-1, a result which they saw out till the end to pick up the three points. The previous game at Tynecastle in July also ended 2-1 to Hearts with Alan Forrest breaking the deadlock just before the hour mark and Barrie McKay doubling the hosts advantage before Jordan White pulled one back to make the final ten minutes a tense affair.