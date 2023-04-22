Another bumper weekend of Scottish Premiership action kicks off in Edinburgh this weekend as Hearts welcomes Ross County in Saturday’s early kick off.

Steven Naismith takes charge of his second match as caretaker boss with the Jambos in serious need of a win as they look to end their six game losing run. The hosts are five points behind Aberdeen in third but will look to cut that gap, with Barry Robson’s Dons hosting Rangers on Sunday, when they face the division’s current bottom club. For any supporters who are unable to make the match, here is everything you need to know about how to watch it live on TV and online:

Hearts vs Ross County date and kick off time

It’s the final round of Scottish Premiership fixtures this weekend and it all kicks off at Tynecastle tomorrow (Saturday, April 22) with a 12:30pm kick off. Once the full round of matches has concluded the final five post-split fixtures are expected to be announced in the following days. Here are the other matches taking place this weekend (All 3pm kick offs on Saturday unless otherwise stated):

St Johnstone vs Hibs

St Mirren vs Kilmarnock

Dundee United vs Livingston

Celtic vs Motherwell

Aberdeen vs Rangers (Sunday)

What TV channel is Heart vs Ross County on?

Sky Sports will be broadcasting the match between Hearts and Ross County on Sky Sports Main Event (Sky channel 401) and Sky Sports Football (Sky channel 403). Build up to the game starts at noon, half an hour before kick off as pundits preview the match and the other matches taking place this weekend.

Hearts vs Ross County live stream

Sky customers can live stream that match online and on mobile devices via the SkyGo app which is available to download through most mainstream app stores. Non-Sky customers also have the option to stream the match by purchasing a NOWTV package. NOWTV offers 24 hour memberships priced at £9.99 or rolling monthly memberships for £34.99.

Hearts vs Ross County previous meetings this season

This will be the third and final meeting of the two clubs this season with Ross County guaranteed a bottom half finish Hearts all but guaranteed a top half finish due to Livingston’s -17 goal difference compared to their +2 meaning the seventh placed Lions could only overtake them 19 goal swing. The previous two matches this season between the Jambos and the Staggies both went the way of the Edinburgh side.