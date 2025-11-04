Celtic and Rangers chasing the Edinburgh club

For Hearts fans of a certain vintage, it takes time to digest the club’s current circumstances. Topping the league in November is rare. Doing so with a nine-point lead is even more unusual. There is still an element of disbelief among some supporters even after 11 games, as well as wonder over how long it might last. If nothing else, there appears to be a universal determination to enjoy this prosperity for as long as possible.

Tony Bloom’s investment, Derek McInnes’ management, Jamestown Analytics’ recruitment expertise, plus the mediocrity of Celtic and Rangers have all contributed to a rousing start to season 2025/26 in Gorgie. Hearts came seventh in last season’s Premiership and haven’t finished in the top two for two decades. This time they are leading the way and there are fans pleasantly bewildered by it all.

Memories of administration in 2013, relegation in 2014, the Save Our Hearts campaign in 2004, plus financial difficulties and relegations in the early 1980s are all still vivid for people like Gary Mackay and thousands of others. Which makes them determined to revel in the current swagger shown by McInnes’ team.

Mackay was a central figure in Save Our Hearts and rallied again through Foundation of Hearts to prevent the club going out of business altogether. He believes a specific mindset is required right now and is encouraging supporters to give everything they have to back the team during matches.

“When you are living through those difficulties as supporters - some guys I know are celebrating 70th birthdays - you enjoy things going well on the park as they are right now,” said Mackay. “There's always an edginess and a nervousness as a Hearts supporter because you wonder when the bubble is going to burst. There will always be challenging times but, right now, you have to enjoy it for what it is.

“The only disappointment I had on Saturday against Dundee was that the fans, myself included, were waiting for the players to get us going. Against Celtic the week before, we helped get the players up. We appreciate what the players have given us up until now and hopefully what they will continue to give us. We also need to give our best from minute one as well to create an atmosphere that encapsulates what Tynecastle is all about.

“I think there was an expectation on Saturday because you are winning games, it's Dundee and they haven't had a great start. But it's really important that we are trying to lift the atmosphere as soon as players come out the tunnel. That's necessary to back our own players but also to make sure the opposition know it will be a raucous Tynecastle atmosphere. It shouldn't matter whether it's Celtic, Hibs, Dundee, Dundee United or anyone else. We have to make it as hostile as possible.

“It’s a great time to be a Hearts fan right now. There have been times like this before. The George Burley team [in 2005] is probably the one you really think of when we were top of the league and it was taken away when Vladimir Romanov sacked him. You think back to that but it's just the mentality of supporters because this is so rare. Particularly for people of my generation, you're thinking: 'What is happening here?'

“Guys a bit older than me enjoyed the 1950s and 1960s seeing Hearts win the league, but we didn't have that as a memory. It's a generational thing. You would hope that, in a few years, the younger generation will be thinking they can get used to this. However, to get used to something, you have to do it regularly. You have to win football matches on a regular basis and that's what we are doing. We are playing in a positive way so you just keep hoping the run can continue.”

The Premiership has gone through one round of fixtures and a potentially-pivotal winter period is about to begin. Hearts face 10 games over the next two months which could make or break their season. “Looking at the fixtures we have, I'm thinking long-term about when we get to 3 January against Livingston,” explained Mackay. “The winter will be a telling period because you get injuries, suspensions, loss of form, and that's at every club. From a supporter's perspective, I think we should all continue to enjoy the ride while we are on it. This doesn't happen very often so you want to stay on the horse.”

If and when Hearts do suffer their first league defeat under McInnes, the reaction will reveal much about their propensity for staying in a challenging position. “In games, we have shown a character because we were 3-0 down against Motherwell and came back to draw 3-3. Then we were behind twice at St Mirren last week and got back to 2-2. It's good to see that resilience,” Mackay pointed out.

“When you do get something going against you, it's how we respond individually and collectively. That's not just management and players, it's also supporters. We need to make sure that, if a difficult period occurs, that we are the 12th man. We need to be that 12th man.”

