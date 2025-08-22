The Motherwell boss has been talking Hearts ahead of a meeting with the Jambos in the Premiership.

Motherwell manager Jens Berthel Askou has shared how Hearts impress him - as he answers a question on similarities to Rangers.

The Steelmen are up next for Derek McInnes’ side, who have won both their Premiership matches against Aberdeen plus Dundee United so far. Hearts are keen to put disappointment of last weekend’s Premier Sports Cup last exit to St Mirren against a team who have impressed with an attack-minded style under their new boss.

He has been talking up the Jambos ahead of a first taste of Tynecastle, where Motherwell will be backed by a sold out following from North Lanarkshire. Askou said: “Everyone is talking about the atmosphere there. I look forward to experiencing it and I look forward to playing in front of a full away stand. We could probably fill it twice with the amount of support we're getting right now, which is amazing.

Motherwell manager on Hearts

“If they have some unsold tickets, then pass them this way. I'm sure we'd get some more people up there. We're excited and looking forward to the game. A team that is well supported, both from supporters but also financially.

“They're well backed and have done really well. They have had a good start of the season, were dominating the League Cup group stage greatly. They had a good start of the Premiership campaign, results-wise in particular. Then they played a close game against St Mirren and it didn't tip their way. I'm pretty sure they're eager to go out and win again.”

The Dane was then asked if it would be a test on par with the one his Motherwell side faced on the opening day of the season, when they drew 1-1 at Fir Park against Rangers. He responded: “I wouldn't say that, because it's going to be a totally different game, because they play some very different football from Rangers.

Hearts compared to Rangers

“Obviously, we had our home crowd here at the full stadium to help us, and we'll get 650 tickets there to help us against a massive crowd from the home supporters. As I said, they play some very different football than Rangers, so I expect it to be a different game picture, maybe more similar to what we played against St. Mirren at times. Hopefully the wind will be a little bit less influential.

“It's a team with good players and a good, solid team. They've looked really, really intense and aggressive so far from what I've seen. They have some quality up front, very experienced players and good quality players who can hurt us if we're not dominating the areas close to goal and really, really sharp in our positioning and defending in the box.

“They have quality also on set pieces, so it's a team that we have to play at our best. But it's like that every game. It was the same on Saturday when we faced St. Johnstone. They did really well and gave us a really, really hard test, so we have to be on our toes.”