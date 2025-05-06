Where are they now: The last Hearts side to face Falkirk in a top flight league match

Hearts have faced Falkirk in the Scottish Cup, Championship and Premier Sports Cup over the last decade - but over 15 years have passed since the two sides have faced off in the Premiership, or the SPL as it was then known.

Their last meeting in any competition came in August last year when the newly-crowned Championship champions claimed a 2-0 win on home soil in the Premier Sports Cup as goals from Ethan Ross and Dylan Tait helped the Bairns progress into the last eight of the competition.

That proved to be an early sign of the progress that would be made at Falkirk this season and they put the cap on an impressive campaign when they sealed the Championship title and promotion into the Premiership last weekend. But what happened to the last Hearts side that met the Bairns in Scottish football’s top flight?

Marián Kello - Hearts The Slovakian international featured 79 times for the Jambos in the Scottish Premiership before he agreed to an early termination to his contract amid interest from Aston Villa. Following trials at Ipswich Town and Wolves, he would link up with Romanian side Astra Giurgiu. He retired in 2017 and is currently goalkeeping coach at Kosice in his home country.

Eggert Jonsson Jonsson is still playing at the age of 36 and features for Icelandic club KFA.

Marius Zaliukas Zaliukas went on to play for Leeds United, Rangers and Zalgiris before retiring in 2016. The defender sadly passed away in 2020 after a battle with Motor Neurone Disease.

Dawid Kucharski The Pole left Hearts in 2011 and featured for a whole host of clubs in his homeland before retiring in 2022.