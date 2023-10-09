News you can trust since 1873
Where Hearts, Hibs, Rangers, Celtic and Scottish Premiership rivals sit in attendance table

The latest attendances figures from the Scottish Premiership show where the likes of Hearts, Hibs, Rangers and Celtic sit

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
Published 9th Oct 2023, 17:15 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 17:36 BST

We’ve now enjoyed eight matchdays in the Scottish Premiership and Celtic are currently seven points clear at the top of the table with an unbeaten record. At the other end of the spectrum sits St Johnstone with four losses and four draws to their name.

This weekend saw the first Edinburgh derby of the 2023/24 season take place with both hoping to claim the rights of the city over the other. However, following a dramatic and exceptionally wet 90 minutes of play, all ended evenly in Tynecastle following a 90 second brace from Hib’s Elie Youan.

It’s been a nail-biting and at times chaotic start to the season with Rangers continuing their hunt for a replacement manager and St Mirren only recently suffering their first loss. Fans however must contend themselves with a week’s break as we make way for the Scotland team to try and secure their place in next year’s Euros 2024 competition.

Ahead of the international fixtures, here is how the Scottish Premiership attendance table looks with one Edinburgh side set to claim certain bragging rights over the other.

Ross County has the lowest average attendance with 4,269 fans heading to Dingwall each week.

Ross County has the lowest average attendance with 4,269 fans heading to Dingwall each week.

4,466 fans head to watch Livingston play at home.

4,466 fans head to watch Livingston play at home.

The Perth based side has 5,603 fans attending each week.

The Perth based side has 5,603 fans attending each week.

Fir Park has 6,613 fans attending on average each week.

Fir Park has 6,613 fans attending on average each week.

