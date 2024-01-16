Where Lawrence Shankland sits in Hearts top goal-scorers of modern day game
Hearts' captain Lawrence Shankland has already scored 45 goals for the club
Lawrence Shankland - it's been the name on everyone's lips this transfer window as Hearts fans wait tentatively to see if their club captain and star striker will sign a contract extension with the Tynecastle side or look for opportunities elsewhere.
If the rumours are to be believed, Shankland may not be short of options but the Hearts board have made it abundantly clear they do not wish to part with the 28-year-old. Only an exceptional offer would be of any interest, claimed the powers that be.
Hearts currently sit third in the Premiership, following a string of excellent results and are in a commanding position to take the European Conference League Spot for the 2024/25 season.
Ahead of their return to action next week, here is where Lawrence Shankland sits in the top goal scorers Hearts have seen since 2000...