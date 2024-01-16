Hearts' captain Lawrence Shankland has already scored 45 goals for the club

Lawrence Shankland - it's been the name on everyone's lips this transfer window as Hearts fans wait tentatively to see if their club captain and star striker will sign a contract extension with the Tynecastle side or look for opportunities elsewhere.

If the rumours are to be believed, Shankland may not be short of options but the Hearts board have made it abundantly clear they do not wish to part with the 28-year-old. Only an exceptional offer would be of any interest, claimed the powers that be.

Hearts currently sit third in the Premiership, following a string of excellent results and are in a commanding position to take the European Conference League Spot for the 2024/25 season.

Ahead of their return to action next week, here is where Lawrence Shankland sits in the top goal scorers Hearts have seen since 2000...

1 . Lawrence Shankland vs Hibs Shankland is quickly rising up through the list of Hearts' top goalscorers Photo Sales

2 . 10. Andrius Velicka Playing for Hearts from 2006-2008, the Lithuanian forward scored 26 goals. Photo Sales

3 . 9. Ryan Stevenson Stevenson scored 26 goals from 2010-2014 for Hearts. Photo Sales